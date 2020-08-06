Attention all artists!



We are kicking off a new MAKE campaign! And you can read more about that HERE!



This time we are looking for a community Skin for GALE! And the theme is BRAWLIDAYS!



But hold your horses (or reindeers?)! Submissions start only on August 13th!



Be creative and feel free to explore everything around the theme. What does BRAWLIDAYS mean to you? Snow, socks, gingerbread, elves, Krampus, pet sweaters, cheese platters, Die Hard?! Your call!



We've also made some improvements to the MAKE platform:



- Submissions need at least 1000 votes to become a Finalist.

- After reaching 1000 votes, the number of votes won't be displayed anymore.

- Supercell will pick the winner from the Finalist group.

- Finalist submissions will always be rotating, so everyone will be promoted fairly.

- Submissions will be open on August 13th (so artists have some time to prepare).



And of course, the previous MAKE winner skins will still be added to the game in future updates.



Make sure to also read and follow the guidelines before submitting your skin!

