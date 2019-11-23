After this week's update (November 21st) we encountered a bug which caused some players to be unable to enter Power Play matches.



To adjust for the issue, every result from the last two maps (Flying Fantasies and Snake Prairie) will be replaced by a predefined value (114 + 99), thus equalizing the chances for every player to succeed in this Power Play season.

This process will take a couple of days to complete so if you haven't got your points yet, please, wait. The points will be delivered before the end of the season.

Please also note that the Power Play Points balance will simply change without any other form of notification.