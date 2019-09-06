It's your chance to win Shark Leon (and Leon himself if you don't have him yet)! On Saturday (September 7th) follow the schedule below so you can have as many chances as possible!



Remember that the times are in UTC, so make sure to adjust the time to your current timezone.



Time (UTC)

Name - Channel - Language

00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)

FullFrontage - Twitch.tv/FullFrontage - English

Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/g... - Portuguese

Raiko Chen - https://www.youtube.com/user/q... - Traditional Chinese



01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)

Enchatin - twitch.tv/enchatin - English



02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)

Easonlin - https://www.huya.com/easonlin - Simplified Chinese



03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)

Chiken - Twitch.tv/Chiken - English

大腦動遊戲王 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese

04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)

荒野乱斗大V - https://www.douyu.com/7436373 - Simplified Chinese



05:00 - 06:00 (UTC)

Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese



06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)

巴斯主播 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese

비엠TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Korean

07:00 - 08:00 (UTC)

CrazyBoy - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese

皮皮Wayne - https://www.douyu.com/7256663 - Simplified Chinese

SGV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... Traditional Chinese



08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)

ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - German

Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese



09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)

BBOKTV - https://www.youtube.com/c/BBOK... - Korean





10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)

kuroko哲平 - https://www.youtube.com/user/p... - Traditional Chinese

想不到改什么 - https://www.douyu.com/6784113 - Simplified Chinese



11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)

荒野乱斗法师李 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Simplified Chinese

壹狗YeEagle's game time - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese



12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)

Radical Rosh - twitch.tv/radicalrosh - English

Kius - https://www.youtube.com/c/Kius... - Spanish

Trapa - https://www.youtube.com/user/trapaCoC - French



13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)

Orange Juice (OJ) - twitch.tv/orangejuice - English

Ferre - https://www.youtube.com/user/F... - Italian



14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)

BenTimm1 - twitch.tv/bentimm1 - English

SpiuK - https://www.youtube.com/SPIUKY... - Spanish

AuRuM TV - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russian



15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)

Lex - twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - English

Pepito - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - French

gouloulou - https://www.youtube.com/channe... French

16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)

KairosTime - Twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - English

Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italian

Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/c/roma... - French



17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)

ChiefAvalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - English

JsGodSaveTheFish - youtube.com/c/jsgodsavethefish- French

Bruno Clash - https://www.youtube.com/brunoclash - Portuguese



18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)

Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - English

Rey - https://www.twitch.tv/reybrawl... - English

DavidK Play - https://www.youtube.com/channe... French



19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)

Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashbra... - English

Dragon Steak TV - https://youtube.com/dragonstea... - Italian

Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - French



20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)

DoingLifeGaming - https://www.youtube.com/doingl... - English

Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty - Portuguese

21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)

Trikshot - https://www.twitch.tv/tricksho... - English

AndroiMers - https://www.youtube.com/user/A... - Spanish

BrPr0Master - https://www.youtube.com/brpr0master - Portuguese



22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)

Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawl... - English

Nery - https://www.facebook.com/Clash... - Portuguese



23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)

GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmos... - English