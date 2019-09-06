It's your chance to win Shark Leon (and Leon himself if you don't have him yet)! On Saturday (September 7th) follow the schedule below so you can have as many chances as possible!
Remember that the times are in UTC, so make sure to adjust the time to your current timezone.
Time (UTC)
Name - Channel - Language
00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)
FullFrontage - Twitch.tv/FullFrontage - English
Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/g... - Portuguese
Raiko Chen - https://www.youtube.com/user/q... - Traditional Chinese
01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)
Enchatin - twitch.tv/enchatin - English
02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)
Easonlin - https://www.huya.com/easonlin - Simplified Chinese
03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)
Chiken - Twitch.tv/Chiken - English
大腦動遊戲王 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)
荒野乱斗大V - https://www.douyu.com/7436373 - Simplified Chinese
05:00 - 06:00 (UTC)
Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)
巴斯主播 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
비엠TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Korean
07:00 - 08:00 (UTC)
CrazyBoy - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
皮皮Wayne - https://www.douyu.com/7256663 - Simplified Chinese
SGV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... Traditional Chinese
08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)
ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - German
Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)
BBOKTV - https://www.youtube.com/c/BBOK... - Korean
10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)
kuroko哲平 - https://www.youtube.com/user/p... - Traditional Chinese
想不到改什么 - https://www.douyu.com/6784113 - Simplified Chinese
11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)
荒野乱斗法师李 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Simplified Chinese
壹狗YeEagle's game time - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)
Radical Rosh - twitch.tv/radicalrosh - English
Kius - https://www.youtube.com/c/Kius... - Spanish
Trapa - https://www.youtube.com/user/trapaCoC - French
13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)
Orange Juice (OJ) - twitch.tv/orangejuice - English
Ferre - https://www.youtube.com/user/F... - Italian
14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)
BenTimm1 - twitch.tv/bentimm1 - English
SpiuK - https://www.youtube.com/SPIUKY... - Spanish
AuRuM TV - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russian
15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)
Lex - twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - English
Pepito - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - French
gouloulou - https://www.youtube.com/channe... French
16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)
KairosTime - Twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - English
Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italian
Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/c/roma... - French
17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)
ChiefAvalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - English
JsGodSaveTheFish - youtube.com/c/jsgodsavethefish- French
Bruno Clash - https://www.youtube.com/brunoclash - Portuguese
18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)
Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - English
Rey - https://www.twitch.tv/reybrawl... - English
DavidK Play - https://www.youtube.com/channe... French
19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)
Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashbra... - English
Dragon Steak TV - https://youtube.com/dragonstea... - Italian
Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - French
20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)
DoingLifeGaming - https://www.youtube.com/doingl... - English
Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty - Portuguese
21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)
Trikshot - https://www.twitch.tv/tricksho... - English
AndroiMers - https://www.youtube.com/user/A... - Spanish
BrPr0Master - https://www.youtube.com/brpr0master - Portuguese
22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)
Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawl... - English
Nery - https://www.facebook.com/Clash... - Portuguese
23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)
GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmos... - English