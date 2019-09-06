Supercell logo
6 Sept 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Shark Leon Giveaway!

It's your chance to win Shark Leon (and Leon himself if you don't have him yet)! On Saturday (September 7th) follow the schedule below so you can have as many chances as possible!

Remember that the times are in UTC, so make sure to adjust the time to your current timezone.

Time (UTC)
Name - Channel - Language

00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)
FullFrontage - Twitch.tv/FullFrontage - English
Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/g... - Portuguese
Raiko Chen - https://www.youtube.com/user/q... - Traditional Chinese

01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)
Enchatin - twitch.tv/enchatin - English

02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)
Easonlin - https://www.huya.com/easonlin - Simplified Chinese

03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)
Chiken - Twitch.tv/Chiken - English
大腦動遊戲王 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese

04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)
荒野乱斗大V - https://www.douyu.com/7436373 - Simplified Chinese

05:00 - 06:00 (UTC)
Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese

06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)
巴斯主播 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
비엠TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Korean

07:00 - 08:00 (UTC)
CrazyBoy - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
皮皮Wayne - https://www.douyu.com/7256663 - Simplified Chinese
SGV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... Traditional Chinese

08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)
ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - German
Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese

09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)
BBOKTV - https://www.youtube.com/c/BBOK... - Korean

10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)
kuroko哲平 - https://www.youtube.com/user/p... - Traditional Chinese
想不到改什么 - https://www.douyu.com/6784113 - Simplified Chinese

11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)
荒野乱斗法师李 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Simplified Chinese
壹狗YeEagle's game time - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese

12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)
Radical Rosh - twitch.tv/radicalrosh - English
Kius - https://www.youtube.com/c/Kius... - Spanish
Trapa - https://www.youtube.com/user/trapaCoC - French

13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)
Orange Juice (OJ) - twitch.tv/orangejuice - English
Ferre - https://www.youtube.com/user/F... - Italian

14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)
BenTimm1 - twitch.tv/bentimm1 - English
SpiuK - https://www.youtube.com/SPIUKY... - Spanish
AuRuM TV - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russian

15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)
Lex - twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - English
Pepito - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - French
gouloulou - https://www.youtube.com/channe... French

16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)
KairosTime - Twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - English
Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italian
Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/c/roma... - French

17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)
ChiefAvalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - English
JsGodSaveTheFish - youtube.com/c/jsgodsavethefish- French
Bruno Clash - https://www.youtube.com/brunoclash - Portuguese

18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)
Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - English
Rey - https://www.twitch.tv/reybrawl... - English
DavidK Play - https://www.youtube.com/channe... French

19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)
Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashbra... - English
Dragon Steak TV - https://youtube.com/dragonstea... - Italian
Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - French


20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)
DoingLifeGaming - https://www.youtube.com/doingl... - English
Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty - Portuguese

21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)
Trikshot - https://www.twitch.tv/tricksho... - English
AndroiMers - https://www.youtube.com/user/A... - Spanish
BrPr0Master - https://www.youtube.com/brpr0master - Portuguese

22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)
Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawl... - English
Nery - https://www.facebook.com/Clash... - Portuguese

23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)
GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmos... - English