UPDATE: Submissions are now OPEN! https://make.supercell.com/en



A new Supercell MAKE campaign is here! This time, instead of protecting Super City, he'll be protecting the Seven Seas in a pirate-like outfit! It's up to you to design it!



Submissions start on January 12th at 09:00 AM UTC. Make sure to read all the guidelines and look at our previous pirate skins for inspiration, but also feel free to go mad and be inspired by anything related to the theme!



Good luck, matey!