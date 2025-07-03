From TODAY to July 8th, Mortis will be FREE for EVERYONE!



And you can get rewards by taking down Mortis AND being defeated as Mortis! Welcome to the Mortis Games, a mini community event!



This time, there are 2 separate milestone bars, each with its own goal:

300 Million Takedowns with Mortis

300 Million Mortis defeats

REWARDS

Number of Takedowns with Mortis and Mortis’ defeats - Reward



50 Million Takedowns and Defeats - 5 Starr Drops in both bars

100M - 2 Dead Boxes AND a happy crying pin

200M - Mortis’ Hypercharge* AND a Legendary Drop

300M - Stuck Mortis Player Icon and Mortis BUMBUM icon

*You need to have Mortis at Level 11 to be able to claim it. If you already own Mortis' Hypercharge, the fallback will be 1000 Coins. The reward is also only visible if you own Mortis

GIVEAWAY

Community Giveaways are BACK!

You have a chance at getting 999.991 Gems!

All you have to do is share your best Mortis play in the game on any social media using the hashtag #MortisGames & #BrawlStars! Then at the end of the event we’ll pick 10 lucky winners, to take home the 999.991 Gems each! It’s true!

MORE STUFF HAPPENING ALL AT THE SAME TIME!

Hypercharge Unleashed Event with a 2nd FREE Hypercharge!

Complete the Challenge to get the Icarus Bonnie Skin for FREE!

1st batch of the new Hypercharges for Doug, Lumi, Bonnie, Draco and Shade

New Dodge Brawl game mode and the return of Volley Brawl and Basket Brawl!

New Brawl Pass Season: The Legends of the Underworld!

Mega Pig featuring all the sports-themed game modes

And this time ONLY, the new Hypercharges for Doug, Lumi, Bonnie, Draco, and Shade won't have an early access period. You can get the new Hypercharges as soon as they release through the Hypercharge Unleashed event, Hypercharge Drops, with Coins, and at the Shop!



The event starts NOW and ends on July 8th! So go out there and unleash your inner Creature of the Night!