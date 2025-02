Mastery has been out for almost a month, but we already had people mastering their Brawlers in less than a week!



Here is the list of the first (and second) people to Master a Brawler and collect their Titles!





Position - Brawler - Player Name

1st - Shelly - Tomaaaaaaaaaaaa

2nd - Shelly - Ghost Face

1st - Colt - XqcOmg 🦀

2nd - Colt - Chiara ᶦ ⁿᵉᵉᵈ ᵘ

1st - Bull - NAVI | Cube

2nd - Bull - Sunixzz♡れじゔバ

1st - Brock - BCTPP

2nd - Brock - TimmyX_X

1st - Rico - Mobe97

2nd - Rico - ketchup

1st - Spike - Sang Won Lee

2nd - Spike - えごいすと

1st - Barley - GreenKid

2nd - Barley - Zᴏʙ'ɪᴋ?🍀

1st - Jessie - M⊕rph⊕šïš☯️

2nd - Jessie - connor

1st - Nita - Anderson003

2nd - Nita - tuni

1st - Dynamike - 🧨

2nd - Dynamike - woodchuck321

1st - Primo - Kαιяση

2nd - Primo - 世一自爆流–暗夜暗魂

1st - Mortis - Hitsugaya

2nd - Mortis - Mitsuki825

1st - Crow - 어쭈

2nd - Crow - GuGu 🍥

1st - Poco - Арсений

2nd - Poco - GUTSE

1st - Bo - Alien Kid

2nd - Bo - jftbm

1st - Piper - кинул диз = бан

2nd - Piper - zBrunoϟ

1st - Pam - Party

2nd - Pam - SpenLC

1st - Tara - ✧alpha✦

2nd - Tara - DеnСhouZ

1st - Darryl - Akki :D

2nd - Darryl - 僕はビトー

1st - Penny - 料亭菜梨お吸物用木目殺害事件

2nd - Penny - shopn

1st - Frank - Eric Lahoz

2nd - Frank - Saul Goodman

1st - Gene - InvincibleMax

2nd - Gene - ☣¥esh£resh☣

1st - Tick - BULLISSIMO

2nd - Tick - REDxRIOT

1st - Leon - Guest 🐇

2nd - Leon - MaximKEK

1st - Rosa - CMG | Sages2

2nd - Rosa - SupremeKing

1st - Carl - 【 ₱₳ł₦ĐɆ₳₮Ⱨ】

2nd - Carl - 😭💔Я никто💔😭

1st - Bibi - nełix❤️‍🔥継父

2nd - Bibi - Nico

1st - 8bit - Light光

2nd - 8bit - TØYSINHO :]

1st - Sandy - ThePara

2nd - Sandy - Snxzwee❤️‍🔥はやま

1st - Bea - Uncivil™

2nd - Bea - のあ

1st - Emz - ZEST | Pekka

2nd - Emz - “L~e~M~o~N”

1st - Mr.P - PlayerD🐧

2nd - Mr.P - Aklove :3

1st - Max - 特|𝕯𝖆ʀκ͢ ☔

2nd - Max - Gaming guru

1st - Jacky - Aldridge

2nd - Jacky - 道│AlwaysHigh

1st - Gale - dog

2nd - Gale - Taser face

1st - Nani - JOKER❤️🥴

2nd - Nani - DePhI

1st - Sprout - Боец

2nd - Sprout - QLS | VTzim

1st - Surge - とわ| ‹:)~❁

2nd - Surge - BenTimm1

1st - Colette - 🍃Ecsed|亲

2nd - Colette - Боец

1st - Amber - JRshadow

2nd - Amber - 🎶☠Marco☠😈

1st - Lou - QLS|toper⛓

2nd - Lou - Inferniced

1st - Byron - Sk| ×DtZ×ッ

2nd - Byron - @GAME"OVER#

1st - Edgar - ZEST | Mohtep

2nd - Edgar - LeNain

1st - Ruffs - Ruffs

2nd - Ruffs - TheTruthWolf69

1st - Stu - RockStarᵍᵃᵐᵉˢ✰

2nd - Stu - BGA|𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨™

1st - Belle - JK的小可爱

2nd - Belle - Alkaあ👾

1st - Squeak - Laur✨revive

2nd - Squeak - Chinito André

1st - Grom - 能把隊友跟對面交換該有多好🥹

2nd - Grom - STBenjamin

1st - Buzz - MyS|Beast❤️Devi

2nd - Buzz - ☬IRON._.MIR☬

1st - Griff - RealCanadian

2nd - Griff - •| ジア |•

1st - Ash - JD | Jxcr

2nd - Ash - ØS | Sehouri

1st - Meg - ⚡Dinis⚡

2nd - Meg - Боец

1st - Lola - AbbattiS

2nd - Lola - CB|Lupg13

1st - Fang - Terry!

2nd - Fang - Sebastian🇵🇪

1st - Eve - Star Lord

2nd - Eve - 프로아마

1st - Janet - GarlicPizza

2nd - Janet - Dudu

1st - Bonnie - MASTER

2nd - Bonnie - Dainzleif

1st - Otis - Wiggy

2nd - Otis - Arotan21

1st - Sam - 쇼𝖙𝖊𝖒𝖚𝖗쇼

2nd - Sam - Chazzerine

1st - Gus - TheDark

2nd - Gus - §Sans Tela§

1st - Buster - MdeMıke=)

2nd - Buster - Javier

1st - Chester - rakei

2nd - Chester - PASTORE◇GRECO

1st - Gray - Cor Robouquet

2nd - Gray - 刀|Xvl

1st - Mandy - ❌°6ĕзýmņbīů°❌

2nd - Mandy - JIMMY 66

1st - RT - なにです

2nd - RT - PlayerD🐧