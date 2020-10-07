What's Race to Gem Mountain?



Race to Gem Mountain is a digital board game competition involving fan-favorite Brawl Star Creators, competing over the course of 4 weeks. To move around the board and make it to Gem Mountain, Creators must complete a series of 3 wacky challenges every week.

When does the Challenge start and end?



It started Sept 30 and ends on Nov 1.

What kind of Challenges are there!?



Did someone say a Showdown match with ghost pepper chocolates and blindfolded Gem Grab? That's just the tip of the iceberg, there are 20 different types of Challenges for Creators to choose from!

With a dash of skill and a little bit of luck, they will attempt to conquer the perilous path that leads to one winner.

The first Creator to reach the finish space wins.

Who are you rooting for?



