GET READY FOR THE BRAWL STARS CHAMPIONSHIP 2021!



Ready to become a BRAWL STAR? Brawl Stars Championship 2021 is just around the corner, and we’ve got the information you need to become the next Champion!



Read about the BSC 2021 Tournament stages, regional additions and timezones, prize pools and more, below!



Tournament Stages



We’ve got eight (8) stellar seasons lined up for you. Each season will last one month and consists of a global Championship Challenge (CC), one Monthly Qualifier (MQ) per region, and one Monthly Final (MF) per region. After the final season, World Finals (WF) begin!

The Tournament begins February 20th! Read on for details about the Tournament timeline.





Tournament Bracket Formats





Bracket Format

; Description

; Phase



Swiss Style

; Teams paired against opponents with the same accumulated match scores

; Monthly Qualifiers



Single Elimination

; A Team is eliminated after losing one match

; Monthly Finals







Championship Challenges

The CC is a global in-game event. Players have two (2) days to win fifteen (15) games before losing three (3) to qualify for the Monthly Qualifiers. Check your in-app “New Events” tab to join the challenge! Only matches played within the event count towards qualification requirements for the MFs.

All matches in the Championship Challenge will be best-of-one playing through 5 of the following game modes: Bounty, Brawl Ball, Gem Grab, Heist, Siege, and, our newest addition, Hot Zone.

Tournament Schedule below:





Championship Challenge

; 2021 Dates



February Championship Challenge

; February 20 - 21



March Championship Challenge

; March 20 - 21



April Championship Challenge

; April 17 - 18



May Championship Challenge

; May 15 - 16



June Championship Challenge

; June 19 - 20



July Championship Challenge

; July 17 - 18



August Championship Challenge

; August 21 - 22



September Championship Challenge

; September 18 - 19







Monthly Qualifiers



Each region will hold their own MQ. Qualified players will receive a notification to register for the respective month’s MQ.



The MQ will be played across two (2) days. Teams compete in Swiss-style the weekend after the CC. All matches are played in best-of-three (Bo3) with Bo3 games. Due to the Swiss-style bracket having no eliminations, Teams are encouraged to continue playing even if they’re out of contention for an MF slot since each win accumulates points to a WF slot!



You must have a Team of three (3) or four (4) players to be allowed to compete in the MQ. The Top eight (8) Teams from each region’s MQ will advance to the MF!



Every region will begin their MQ one week after the end of the previous CC.





Monthly Finals

Each region will hold their own MFs. Teams will compete in the Single Elimination Bracket. Quarter Finals will be played in a best-of-three (Bo3) set with a Bo3 games format. Semifinals and Grand Finals will be played in a best-of-five (Bo5) set with a Bo3 games format. Teams will have a minimum of six (6) games and maximum potential of up to fifteen (15) games.



The Top eight (8) placing Teams from each region’s MQs will qualify to participate in their respective region’s MFs.



MFs are played in the month following each season. Specific dates for MFs will be different for each region and time zone will be available in the ruleset.





World Finals

WF consists of sixteen (16) Teams from seven (7) regions. It is slated to take place in-person in November. Tournament schedule to be announced at a later time.

Teams who have earned the most points throughout the Tournament year with respect to their region will qualify per their region’s allocated spots. Spot allocations will vary based on each region’s player density.





Regions & Allocated Slots

Monthly Qualifiers (MQ) and Monthly Finals (MF) will be split into seven (7) regions. This year, we’ve added two (2) new regions: EECA and SESA & ANZ — Welcome! Players will compete exclusively within their corresponding regions during the MQs and MFs. All players must be a resident of the region in which they are participating for at least three (3) months prior to the start of the Tournament.



Regions & Eligible Countries

Region

; Slot Allocation



Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

; 5



Mainland China

; 3



North America & Latin America North (NA & LATAM N)

; 2



Latin America South (LATAM S)

; 2



East Asia

; 2



Southeast and South Asia, Australia, & New Zealand (SEA & ANZ - new!)

; 1



Eastern Europe & Central Asia (EECA - new!)

; 1



Total

; 16

Point Distribution

& Breakdown

To qualify for WF, Teams will earn points through participation in their region’s MQs and MFs. These points will accumulate throughout the eight (8) seasons. Another reminder that points accumulated throughout the eight (8) seasons count towards WF placement!

MQ Point Distribution:







SWISS WINS

; POINTS EARNED



Each win

; 2 points







MF Point Distribution:





FINAL RANK

; POINTS EARNED



1st Place

; 100 points



2nd Place

; 70 points



3rd & 4th Place

; 50 points



5th - 8th Place

; 35 points



Prize Pools





Monthly Finals

Over $600k is up for grabs in the Monthly Finals! Teams who qualify for the MFs will receive prize money based on their final rankings and region.

World Finals

BSC 2021 WF will have a minimum prize pool of $500,000 with an opportunity to increase this through in-game offers. Further details will be communicated in the 2nd half of 2021.

FAQ



How old do you need to be to compete in BSC 2021?

All players must be sixteen (16) years of age or older to participate in the MQs and MFs.



Can I still find a Team if I enter solo?

YES! If you enter solo, we’ve got your back! Once you complete the Championship Challenge, we will host a LFT channel where you can find your Team. Stay tuned for further details.



If I enter the Championship Challenge with a premade Team, do I have to stick to that Team further down the Tournament?

No. You are not required to have the same teammates going into the MQ. For Monthly Qualifiers, Monthly Finals, and World Finals, teams are persistent and points earned in MQs, MFs, and WFs follow the Team.



What happens if there’s a technical failure during the game?

Players are responsible for their own connection to the game and should resolve any problems they might encounter before a match starts. Connection or hardware problems that cause an inability to compete could lead to an automatic forfeiture.



What are the rules regarding rosters?

Teams are expected to form and maintain their own rosters. Teams may have up to four (4) players on their roster at any given time, and they can remove players at their leisure so long as they maintain at least two (2) players at all times, even in-between seasons.

For further details, see the ruleset on supr.cl/bscrules.