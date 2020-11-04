We’re very excited to share the details for the 2020 Brawl Stars World Finals!



Millions have competed in Championship Challenges and thousands of teams have brawled in the Online Qualifiers. The top teams duked it out in the Monthly Finals and the best of the best from each region have qualified. All of this leads to the final showdown where the ultimate Brawl Stars World Champions will be decided at the World Finals on November 21-22



Qualified teams

Omen Elite (NA & LATAM North)

INTZ (LATAM South)

Nova China (Mainland China)

JUPITER (Asia-Pacific)

PSG Esports (Asia-Pacific)

Codemagic Purple (EMEA)

Qlash (EMEA)

SK Gaming (EMEA)

Prizes

$500,000 in prizes have already been earned during the BSC season.



For the Brawl Stars World Finals, the teams are competing for a guaranteed prize pool of $500,000! But, the cash prize doesn’t stop there... YOU can support your favorite team through exclusive in-game offers*. The proceeds will raise the World Finals prize pool up to a total $1,000,000!

- World Finals Pin pack

- World Finals Challenger Colt skin

- World Finals Bundle (Gems+Coins offer at 5x value)

World Finals Prize breakdown (assuming $1M total prize pool):



1st place $200,000

2nd place $150,000

3rd/4th $125,000

5th-8th $100,000

Location and travel

The 2020 Brawl Stars World Finals will take place on Nov 21-22.



UPDATE: For safety reasons, all teams will be participating in the World Finals remotely. We realize not having all teams in the

same location will cause latency issues, but the safety of our competitors is our top priority.



For safety reasons, the event will not be open to the public.



Broadcast schedule

Nov 21: Quarterfinals: 10-14 CET / 18-22 JST / 1-5am PST



Nov 22: Semifinals and Grand Final: 10-14 CET / 18-22 JST / 1-5am PST



The World Finals will be broadcasted in 14 languages. Keep an eye out for details!



English: NEW Brawl Stars Esports YouTube / Twitch

Japanese official: YouTube

Korean official: YouTube

CNT official: YouTube

CNS official: Huya, Douyu, Bilibili, Kuaishou, QQ

French: GodSaveTheFish

German: BroCast

Hindi: SkyEsports

Spanish: NoTilt

Turkish: Laz

Polish: Veni Gaming

Russian: AuRum, MMA, Gameplane Media

Italian: Gigi, Grax

Brazilian Portuguese: BrunoClash & Rebola

Match Format

At the 2020 Brawl Stars World Finals, the 8 qualified teams will be placed into a single-elimination bracket. All the matches will be played with best-of-5 games (each game the same map), best-of-5 sets (each set a different game mode of either Brawl Ball, Gem Grab, Siege, Bounty or Heist), with one blind brawler ban per team.



Follow the 2020 Brawl Stars World Finals on Twitter and Instagram and our brand new YouTube channel for updates!



*The World Finals offers will be available in-game on November 05-12. Up to $500.000 raised through the World Finals offers will go directly to the prize pool