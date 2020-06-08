PSG Esports remain the world's highest scoring team. After their victorious run this weekend they are all but confirmed to become the first global finalists. You can watch their domination in the APAC regional finals here!

Fourth time’s the charm! CODEMAGIC Purple has finally won their first Monthly Final event despite qualifying four times in a row. They are now not only the most consistent team in Europe, but also the regional leaders. We highly recommend rewatching their incredible matches with SK Gaming and Tribe Gaming - you simply cannot miss those!



LATAM South has experienced a big shakeup in the leaderboards! Blue, coming out of the blue (pun intended!), has defeated the current leaders of the region, INTZ, as well as the rising powerhouse of B4 Esports. If you want to watch the VOD, be our guest!

The storm is coming! Tempo Storm, to be precise. A well known squad, recently picked up by a prominent esports organisation, has dominated the regional finals for North America & LATAM South, defeating IX Circles and Red Button in the process. Go check out their insane plays on YouTube, especially if you want to improve your skills!