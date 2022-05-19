2 - Organize a tournament

Becoming a tournament organizer will provide you with a variety of benefits, some of which are unlocked by advancing through different tiers.



All tiers receive the Matcherino suite of tools to run events smoothly, while higher-tiered events become eligible for additional rewards. Organizers must submit an application for each event in order to receive base prizing, contribution matching, and in-game pin rewards.



Prize money contributed to the tournaments on Matcherino may be matched by Supercell and there is a potential that the prize pool money will double.



You can find more details about how to be an organizer here.



3 - And of course... Compete!

Compete to win cash prizes! You can participate in the tournament by signing up with your teammates. If you don’t have a team yet, You can reserve your spot by creating a team, finding an open team, or sign up as a free agent to indicate you are available!



On top of the cash prizes, by winning a qualifying event, you can earn an exclusive Winner’s Pin! Stay tuned for more events available in your regions.