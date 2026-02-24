NEXT STEP IN BSC REWARDS
We’re excited to share that new rewards are coming to the BSC! During the preseason, we talked about “Rewards for Competing” and our goal to better recognize players for the time and effort they put into competitive play. So, we are making changes across multiple stages of the BSC journey, with the goal to make rewards earned along the way feel more meaningful and consistent.
All players who competed during Season 1 will also receive the new rewards.
Championship Challenge
Starting this Friday, the Championship Challenge reward structure will be updated to better reflect overall progression. Players will continue to earn Starr Drops for Wins 1 & 2, while every 3rd win will now grant a Chaos Drop!
While we keep the overall structure of the challenge familiar for players, we want to ensure that key moments of progress are rewarded more meaningfully.
Monthly Qualifiers
Starting from the March Monthly Qualifiers (March 7-8), players will now earn rewards for participating in the Monthly Qualifiers:
Day 1: Players will earn a Chaos Drop every round completed.
Day 2: Players will earn a Legendary Drop for completing Round 1, and a Chaos Drop for each additional round completed.
Monthly Finals
If you’re competing at this stage, first of all, congratulations; you’re among the best players in your region! While Monthly Finals competitors are battling for their share of the $2M USD prize pool and the chance to qualify to offline events, we also want to ensure that participation at this level is recognized in-game.
Players competing in the Monthly Finals will earn a Chaos Drop for each round completed. Depending on what other events are running during the season, some rewards may be adjusted to better align with ongoing in-game events, while still maintaining equivalent value and progression.
Offline Events
Players who qualify and compete at Offline Events will continue to receive exclusive rewards (such as pins), designed to recognize participation at these events.
What’s new and exciting for the future?
As the BSC26 season continues, we’re looking for better ways to highlight achievements earned throughout the year and ensure they remain visible beyond a single event.
To start, the team crowned as World Champions in the BSC26 season will receive an exclusive Player Title, awarded to the players and staff who make up the winning roster.
We’re also planning an end of season reward for players who actively competed throughout BSC26. The current concept would allow players to vote and choose between two reward options (a Profile Icon or Player Pin), giving you say in what you get.
Some of these ideas are still a work in progress, but we wanted to share them early. This is just a starting point, and we’re open to feedback and iteration as we continue shaping the future of competitive rewards.
