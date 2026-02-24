As the BSC26 season continues, we’re looking for better ways to highlight achievements earned throughout the year and ensure they remain visible beyond a single event.

To start, the team crowned as World Champions in the BSC26 season will receive an exclusive Player Title, awarded to the players and staff who make up the winning roster.

We’re also planning an end of season reward for players who actively competed throughout BSC26. The current concept would allow players to vote and choose between two reward options (a Profile Icon or Player Pin), giving you say in what you get.

Some of these ideas are still a work in progress, but we wanted to share them early. This is just a starting point, and we’re open to feedback and iteration as we continue shaping the future of competitive rewards.