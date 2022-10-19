We will be holding the 2022 Brawl Stars World Finals in Disneyland®︎ Paris! We are very excited to bring teams and fans together for a magical experience!
The World Finals will be held November 25th - 27th for a 3-day event full of Brawl Stars! Bring your best friends, meet your favorite players, and get ready to witness the best competitive Brawl Stars on the planet!
Watch and interact for new rewards
We’ll be adding brand new rewards on event.brawlstars.com - keep an eye out for new pins, a spray and the brand new Ragequit Tara skin inspired by the mysterious leader of Bat Squad from our esports animation. Some of these rewards may become available in the shop next year, but World Finals will be your first chance to obtain them!
We plan on opening the match predictions a few days before the show.
TICKETS
Brawl Stars World Finals will be the first World Finals in 2 years to be open to the public! Tickets can be purchased here in a limited quantity so make sure you pick one up before they sell out!
WORLD FINALS COMPETING TEAMS AND PRIZE POOL
This year we are excited to see 16 teams compete in the World Finals!
The schedule
The show begins at 17:00 CET Nov 25, 26 and 14:00 CET Nov 27. The tournament format will be Single Elimination best-of-5 sets with best-of-7 sets in the Grand Final:
Nov 25: Round of 16, part 1
Nov 26: Round of 16, part 2
Nov 27: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Grand Final.
For Brawl Stars World Finals, we will be offering a $500,000 USD prize pool! Like last year, it can be doubled! World Finals-themed offers will be live in the Brawl Stars shop November 4-6 with the opportunity for YOU to contribute up to a total $1,000,000 USD prize pool!
FAQ:
Do I need a Disney® Parks ticket? -No! You do not need a Disney® Parks ticket to enter
Where can I buy tickets to the World Finals? - You can purchase your tickets
What kind of tickets are there? - There will be a single type of three-day ticket available to purchase for the World Finals
Can I buy a ticket at the door?-You will need to purchase your ticket in advance
If I’m under 18, do I need a guardian with me? -You must be 12+ to enter by yourself. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult aged 15 and above to enter the event.
Are there any requirements due to Covid-19? - Supercell will follow local rules & guidelines regarding any Covid-19 concerns
Can we do cosplay at the World Finals? - Cosplay will not be allowed at the event