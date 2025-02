Here are this week's Star Powers:

Barley - Extra Noxious: Adds +140 damage per second to Barley’s attack

Frank - Sponge: Frank gains +1000 health

Tara - Healing Shade: Tara’s Super cracks open a dimensional portal! A shadowy version of Tara’s appears to heal Tara and her teammates



And stay tuned next week for more Star Powers!