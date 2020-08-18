Supercell logo
18 Aug 2020
Balance Changes!

Balance Changes and Fixes!

With a short maintenance break we will implement the following changes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Mega Monster would not attack players during Enrage when it was exactly at 75% health remaining

  • Super City Rampage will now end in a defeat if the maximum server time of 13 minutes is reached and the Mega Monster has not been defeated

BALANCE

  • Crow

    - Increased Slowing Toxin duration from 2.5 seconds to 3.5 seconds

  • Gale

    - Decreased Main Attack damage from 320 to 280 per hit

    • Decreased Super charge rate from 10 hits to 12 hits (120)

  • Mr. P

    - Decreased Home Base Health from 2800 to 2200

    • Decreased Porter Health from 1500 to 1400

  • Piper

    - Decreased Homemade Recipe homing bullet range by 15%

  • Surge

    - Decreased Health from 3100 to 2800

    • Decreased Main Attack projectile split range by 25%