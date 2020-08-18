With a short maintenance break we will implement the following changes:
Fixed an issue where the Mega Monster would not attack players during Enrage when it was exactly at 75% health remaining
Super City Rampage will now end in a defeat if the maximum server time of 13 minutes is reached and the Mega Monster has not been defeated
BALANCE
Crow
- Increased Slowing Toxin duration from 2.5 seconds to 3.5 seconds
Gale
- Decreased Main Attack damage from 320 to 280 per hit
Decreased Super charge rate from 10 hits to 12 hits (120)
Mr. P
- Decreased Home Base Health from 2800 to 2200
Decreased Porter Health from 1500 to 1400
Piper
- Decreased Homemade Recipe homing bullet range by 15%
Surge
- Decreased Health from 3100 to 2800
Decreased Main Attack projectile split range by 25%