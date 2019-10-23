Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
23 Oct 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Brawl-o-ween Update!

The Brawl-o-ween Update has Arrived!

A new Brawler named Emz, Graveyard Shift, and POWER PLAY are all coming with this update!

New Brawler - Emz!

Emz is our newest Brawler. She’s always on social media, and nobody but her followers REALLY understand her. Especially her uncle Mortis! Her main attack is a blast of Hair Spray and her Super does some frightening area of effect damage. Emz will be available on the Trophy Road at 8,000 Trophies!

  • Main attack: Spray - Emz fires a cloud of hairspray that can hit enemies multiple times if they linger in it

  • Super Ability: Caustic Charisma - Slows down and damages enemies near Emz

  • Star Power: Bad Karma - Enemies that stay inside the Spray area take 20% increased damage per hit

  • Star Power: Hype - Emz recovers 200 health per second for each enemy inside her Super's area of effect

  • Players who have already passed the 8000 Trophy mark on Trophy Road will have Emz automatically added to their collection

New Skins!

The seasonal Halloween skins will only be available during this event! Will they ever return? Maybe next Brawl-o-ween!

  • Brawl-o-ween skins! (coming soon!)

    • Witch Shelly - 150 Gems

    • Werewolf Leon - 150 Gems

    • Piper Calavera - 80 Gems

  • More Skins!

    • Shadow Knight Jessie - 10,000 Star Points

    • DJ Frank - 80 Gems

Brawl-o-ween Event!

GRAVEYARD SHIFT - (Life Leech is BACK!)

  • Unlocked at 500 Trophies

  • In a new special event slot, only available during the Halloween event!

  • Brawlers constantly take damage during the match

  • 80% of damage dealt to enemy Brawlers restores your HP

  • Defeating an enemy Brawler restores full health

  • In Duo Showdown, If both Brawlers are alive, healing is shared

  • New background, music, decorations, and environment!

Power Play

Our newest competitive way to play Brawl! With just three Power Play matches per day, you’ll need to win your games and climb the rankings to achieve glory and Star Points! Power Play will be a 14 day Season, starting on Tuesday 29th!

  • Unlocked when a player earns their first Star Power, and only Brawlers with a Star Power can participate in Power Plays. A maximum of three matches can be played daily, and the rankings reset each season

  • Power Play matchmaking is based on your current points in the Power Play Season (not Trophies).

    • 3v3 victory = 30 points

    • 3v3 tie = 15 points

    • 3v3 loss = 5 points

    • Showdown, Duo Showdown, Lone Star and Takedown points dependent on placement

  • Epic Win! When you win a 3v3 Power Play match by achieving specific goals, you get 3 extra points!

    • Gem Grab = Win the match before the 15th Gem spawns

    • Heist/Seige = Win with at least 80% Safe/Base health remaining

    • Brawl Ball = Win 2-0

    • Bounty = Win by 10+ stars

  • Rewards are given at the end of each Season based on your points (how many points you have accumulated during the season).

  • Top 200 Players also receive an extra reward based on their ranking! In the case of a tie, a player’s total Trophies are used.

Map Rotation Changes

  • Mortis’ Mortuary theme added to all Takedown maps and various other maps as well

  • Takedown - Boss now has a different special ability for the duration of the event. In addition to the melee and charge abilities, the boss will have either Lasers, Chain Lightning, or Rockets! Boss also has an immunity Shield ability.

  • New Takedown and Lone Star community maps added.

​Brawler Visual & Audio Changes

  • Frank visual improvements

  • Dragon Knight Jessie effects rework

  • Shelly animations rework

  • Leon Voice Over added

  • New Brawler defeat effects added

Other

  • Takedown & Lone Star: Player Rank is now displayed numerically in the top right corner of the screen

  • Add an option to add friends with account ID

  • Game Rooms: Added back the option for game room members to invite anyone into the room

  • Player profile is now separated from the Trophy Road

  • Friendly Game room mode selection now remembers the previously selected game mode

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug in Friendly Game Room where after relaunching the game a player could hear the opposing team's Brawlers' voice lines if these Brawlers were in a ready state

  • Fixed a bug where the player did not get their bounty increased in Bounty and Lone Star if the turret exploded while the projectile was mid-air (such as Penny's Mortar)

  • Fixed a bug that caused turrets to shoot strangely when the turret's target had the brawl ball and was hiding in grass.