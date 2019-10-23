A new Brawler named Emz, Graveyard Shift, and POWER PLAY are all coming with this update!
Emz is our newest Brawler. She’s always on social media, and nobody but her followers REALLY understand her. Especially her uncle Mortis! Her main attack is a blast of Hair Spray and her Super does some frightening area of effect damage. Emz will be available on the Trophy Road at 8,000 Trophies!
Main attack: Spray - Emz fires a cloud of hairspray that can hit enemies multiple times if they linger in it
Super Ability: Caustic Charisma - Slows down and damages enemies near Emz
Star Power: Bad Karma - Enemies that stay inside the Spray area take 20% increased damage per hit
Star Power: Hype - Emz recovers 200 health per second for each enemy inside her Super's area of effect
Players who have already passed the 8000 Trophy mark on Trophy Road will have Emz automatically added to their collection
The seasonal Halloween skins will only be available during this event! Will they ever return? Maybe next Brawl-o-ween!
Brawl-o-ween skins! (coming soon!)
Witch Shelly - 150 Gems
Werewolf Leon - 150 Gems
Piper Calavera - 80 Gems
More Skins!
Shadow Knight Jessie - 10,000 Star Points
DJ Frank - 80 Gems
GRAVEYARD SHIFT - (Life Leech is BACK!)
Unlocked at 500 Trophies
In a new special event slot, only available during the Halloween event!
Brawlers constantly take damage during the match
80% of damage dealt to enemy Brawlers restores your HP
Defeating an enemy Brawler restores full health
In Duo Showdown, If both Brawlers are alive, healing is shared
New background, music, decorations, and environment!
Our newest competitive way to play Brawl! With just three Power Play matches per day, you’ll need to win your games and climb the rankings to achieve glory and Star Points! Power Play will be a 14 day Season, starting on Tuesday 29th!
Unlocked when a player earns their first Star Power, and only Brawlers with a Star Power can participate in Power Plays. A maximum of three matches can be played daily, and the rankings reset each season
Power Play matchmaking is based on your current points in the Power Play Season (not Trophies).
3v3 victory = 30 points
3v3 tie = 15 points
3v3 loss = 5 points
Showdown, Duo Showdown, Lone Star and Takedown points dependent on placement
Epic Win! When you win a 3v3 Power Play match by achieving specific goals, you get 3 extra points!
Gem Grab = Win the match before the 15th Gem spawns
Heist/Seige = Win with at least 80% Safe/Base health remaining
Brawl Ball = Win 2-0
Bounty = Win by 10+ stars
Rewards are given at the end of each Season based on your points (how many points you have accumulated during the season).
Top 200 Players also receive an extra reward based on their ranking! In the case of a tie, a player’s total Trophies are used.
Mortis’ Mortuary theme added to all Takedown maps and various other maps as well
Takedown - Boss now has a different special ability for the duration of the event. In addition to the melee and charge abilities, the boss will have either Lasers, Chain Lightning, or Rockets! Boss also has an immunity Shield ability.
New Takedown and Lone Star community maps added.
Frank visual improvements
Dragon Knight Jessie effects rework
Shelly animations rework
Leon Voice Over added
New Brawler defeat effects added
Takedown & Lone Star: Player Rank is now displayed numerically in the top right corner of the screen
Add an option to add friends with account ID
Game Rooms: Added back the option for game room members to invite anyone into the room
Player profile is now separated from the Trophy Road
Friendly Game room mode selection now remembers the previously selected game mode
Fixed a bug in Friendly Game Room where after relaunching the game a player could hear the opposing team's Brawlers' voice lines if these Brawlers were in a ready state
Fixed a bug where the player did not get their bounty increased in Bounty and Lone Star if the turret exploded while the projectile was mid-air (such as Penny's Mortar)
Fixed a bug that caused turrets to shoot strangely when the turret's target had the brawl ball and was hiding in grass.