Emz is our newest Brawler. She’s always on social media, and nobody but her followers REALLY understand her. Especially her uncle Mortis! Her main attack is a blast of Hair Spray and her Super does some frightening area of effect damage. Emz will be available on the Trophy Road at 8,000 Trophies!

Main attack: Spray - Emz fires a cloud of hairspray that can hit enemies multiple times if they linger in it



Super Ability: Caustic Charisma - Slows down and damages enemies near Emz



Star Power: Bad Karma - Enemies that stay inside the Spray area take 20% increased damage per hit



Star Power: Hype - Emz recovers 200 health per second for each enemy inside her Super's area of effect



Players who have already passed the 8000 Trophy mark on Trophy Road will have Emz automatically added to their collection

