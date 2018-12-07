Leon is revealed from invisibility while staying within a 4 tile radius from enemies
Leon now has a reveal indicator during invisibility when he is within a 4 tile radius from enemies (also Pets, Turrets and NPC robots) or when carrying Brawl Ball
Changed Bandit Stash so that throwers cannot reach the Safe with their main attack
Event selected animation added
Generate code no longer closes social screen
Improved social button for better visibility on new messages
Added filtering for the "+" button to filter out people who would not be available for invite
Better visibility on who has been invited to the current team
Join renamed to "Ask to Join" to better represent the functionality
Added shortcut buttons to pan the screen to player profile info and to current reward
Added Pets/Turrets back to Trophy Track Brawler Rewards
Fixed XP Level 35 pack by adding more Megaboxes to the offer
Improved free Power Points, Coins and Token Doubler rewards in the shop
Removed Brawler select sound from Friendly Game Rooms (to prevent opposite side knowing which Brawlers the other team picked)
Friendly game room owner can now invite more than 2 people simultaneously
Friendly game room status updates correctly when changing game modes
Players can now access team chat while in ready state
Fixed performance issue with grass tiles (especially affected Snake Prairie)
Fixed black screen issue when responding to team invitations
Fixed crash on Android OS 9.0 when transitioning between game screens
Fixed crash on Android when closing the game from exit prompt
Fixed crash while opening Brawl Boxes
Fixed crash on end game screen with Arabic language
Fixed Darryl's Super button flashing constantly when full
Fixed Frank's missing attack effect from main attack and Super
Adjusted respawn timer countdown to take into account the spawning delay in Duo Showdown
Added Share Club Invite button back to Club screen
Minimum Android version required is now 4.3
Small text changes and improvements
Small UI changes and improvements
You can now access the event information from the main screen