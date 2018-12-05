Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
5 Dec 2018
Blog – Brawl Stars

December Update!

  • Basic attack - Leaf Blades

    • Throws 4 Shurikens in an arc with medium range

    • Shurikens deal more damage closer to the target

  • Super - Smoke Bomb

    • Leon goes invisible for 10 seconds

    • Leon is revealed permanently after attacking and briefly when taking damage

    • Leon is visible when carrying Brawl Ball during invisibility

    • Leon is briefly visible when picking up stars, gems, power-ups and other items during invisibility

    • Pets/Turrets etc. do not see Leon during invisibility

  • Star Power - Smoke Trails

    • Leon moves faster while invisible

New Skins and Models

  • New Models

     - Shelly, Bull, Nita, Barley, Dynamike, and Brock

  • Revamped Skins - Bandita Shelly, Viking Bull, Panda Nita, Golden Barley, Beach Brock

  • Star Shelly - Available for free to everyone who plays Brawl Stars before 2019

  • Wizard Barley - Available after connecting to Supercell ID. Also unlocks Barley if you have not obtained him!

3D Environment/UI

  • All maps have been upgraded to 3D!

  • New UI and loading screen!

  • Map preview shown by pressing the “i” button

  • Keys renamed to Tokens

  • Star Keys renamed to Star Tokens

  • Bands renamed to Clubs

  • Boss Fight renamed to Big Game

Game Modes

  • New Modifier - Healing Mushrooms

    : Spawns an area that heals players

  • Robo Rumble Map Adjustments

    • Larger map with enemies attacking from all sides

    • Charge ability removed from high level melee bots

  • Life Leech

    • All player based healing (for example Barley’s Star Power, Pam’s Star Power) is reduced by 75%

    • If a player dies from life leech ticking damage and is poisoned at the same time give full health to the player who poisoned him

  • Angry Robo Modifier Changes

    • Robo no longer sees into bushes

    • Robo cannot hide in bushes

    • Robo drops 5 power cubes on death

    • Pets/Turrets now target Robo

    • Brawlers can charge their Super by shooting Robo

  • Practice mode removed (Can still play with bots in friendly rooms)

Social Changes

  • Game Rooms → Teams

  • Anyone can invite more people to the team from their friends list

  • Players can request to join a team

Map Changes

  • Gem Grab, Bounty, Heist and Brawl Ball maps are now 4 tiles wider

  • Brawl Ball - Players now spawn behind the goal

  • Heist - Players now spawn behind the safe

Gameplay Changes

  • All Super abilities can now be activated at any time when charged (can interrupt attacks)

  • Respawn location indicators have been added

  • Brawl Ball aiming direction is shown to teammates

  • Haptic feedback added for easier aiming cancellation (vibration when joystick is in the middle area)

Sound Effects & Music

  • New Voices: Penny, Pam, and Poco

  • New music

  • Brawler respawn SFX

Miscellaneous

  • Ticketed game mode moved into their own slot

  • Modifier game mode (4th slot) will be always available

  • Free Coins, Power Points, Key Doubler and Tickets added to the daily free item rotation along with the pre-existing free Brawl Box

  • Matchmaking improvements

  • New languages