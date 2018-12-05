Basic attack - Leaf Blades
Throws 4 Shurikens in an arc with medium range
Shurikens deal more damage closer to the target
Super - Smoke Bomb
Leon goes invisible for 10 seconds
Leon is revealed permanently after attacking and briefly when taking damage
Leon is visible when carrying Brawl Ball during invisibility
Leon is briefly visible when picking up stars, gems, power-ups and other items during invisibility
Pets/Turrets etc. do not see Leon during invisibility
Star Power - Smoke Trails
Leon moves faster while invisible
New Skins and Models
New Models
- Shelly, Bull, Nita, Barley, Dynamike, and Brock
Revamped Skins - Bandita Shelly, Viking Bull, Panda Nita, Golden Barley, Beach Brock
Star Shelly - Available for free to everyone who plays Brawl Stars before 2019
Wizard Barley - Available after connecting to Supercell ID. Also unlocks Barley if you have not obtained him!
All maps have been upgraded to 3D!
New UI and loading screen!
Map preview shown by pressing the “i” button
Keys renamed to Tokens
Star Keys renamed to Star Tokens
Bands renamed to Clubs
Boss Fight renamed to Big Game
New Modifier - Healing Mushrooms
: Spawns an area that heals players
Robo Rumble Map Adjustments
Larger map with enemies attacking from all sides
Charge ability removed from high level melee bots
Life Leech
All player based healing (for example Barley’s Star Power, Pam’s Star Power) is reduced by 75%
If a player dies from life leech ticking damage and is poisoned at the same time give full health to the player who poisoned him
Angry Robo Modifier Changes
Robo no longer sees into bushes
Robo cannot hide in bushes
Robo drops 5 power cubes on death
Pets/Turrets now target Robo
Brawlers can charge their Super by shooting Robo
Practice mode removed (Can still play with bots in friendly rooms)
Game Rooms → Teams
Anyone can invite more people to the team from their friends list
Players can request to join a team
Gem Grab, Bounty, Heist and Brawl Ball maps are now 4 tiles wider
Brawl Ball - Players now spawn behind the goal
Heist - Players now spawn behind the safe
All Super abilities can now be activated at any time when charged (can interrupt attacks)
Respawn location indicators have been added
Brawl Ball aiming direction is shown to teammates
Haptic feedback added for easier aiming cancellation (vibration when joystick is in the middle area)
New Voices: Penny, Pam, and Poco
New music
Brawler respawn SFX
Ticketed game mode moved into their own slot
Modifier game mode (4th slot) will be always available
Free Coins, Power Points, Key Doubler and Tickets added to the daily free item rotation along with the pre-existing free Brawl Box
Matchmaking improvements
New languages