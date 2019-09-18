A new LEGENDARY Brawler, Two new game modes, and even more skins!
Main attack: Pebble Blast
Sandy throws sand that pierces through enemies
Super Ability: Sandstorm
Sandy casts a sandstorm that lasts for 12 seconds and hides friendly Brawlers inside it
Star Power: Rude Sands
Sandstorm now also damages enemies for 200 damage per second
Star Power: Healing Winds
Sandstorm now also heals friendly Brawlers for 300 health per second
10 players solo game mode
Normal Bounty rules and winner is the player with most stars at the end
Players respawn on the edge of the map after being defeated
Player's current position information is hinted in the top right corner
One star can be collected from the middle of the map
10 players solo game mode
All players fight against each other and also against an AI controlled Boss Character
The player who deals the most damage to the boss wins the game
Players respawn on the edge of the map after being defeated
Player's current position information is hinted in the top right corner
Power Cubes spawn randomly on the edges of the map
Defeated players also drop some Power Cubes just like in Showdown (maximum dropped cubes is capped to 5)
Pirate Gene
Sleepy Sandy
Red Wizard Barley
El Primo & El Primo skins
Summer Jessie effects
Beach Brock effects
Rico animations
New portraits for Piper, Bo, and El Primo
New event slot added at 1600 trophies - Will be automatically open for players who have already passed 1600 Trophies
Both new game modes come out with 7 unique maps for each mode
Two new game modes added into the new slot, Lone Star and Takedown!
Invisibility (Leon+Sandy) does not work against IKE in Seige
Boss Fight: Boss now targets the closest Brawler instead of the farthest Brawler with the Rocket Attack
Showdown: Maximum number of Power Cubes that a defeated Brawler can drop is capped at 5
No longer supporting x86 Android Devices
Fixed 8-BIT Super area enemy effect to be of correct size
Fixed a bug that caused 8-bit Extra Life to not work in Boss Fight if he was the last brawler alive
Fixed animation issues in Phoenix Crow skin
Fixed Road Rage Carl and Hog Rider Carl projectile speeds to match the correct values