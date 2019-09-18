Supercell logo
18 Sept 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Legendary Update!

The Update has Arrived!

A new LEGENDARY Brawler, Two new game modes, and even more skins!

New LEGENDARY Brawler - Sandy

  • Main attack: Pebble Blast

    • Sandy throws sand that pierces through enemies

  • Super Ability: Sandstorm

    • Sandy casts a sandstorm that lasts for 12 seconds and hides friendly Brawlers inside it

  • Star Power: Rude Sands

    • Sandstorm now also damages enemies for 200 damage per second

  • Star Power: Healing Winds

    • Sandstorm now also heals friendly Brawlers for 300 health per second

New Game Mode! Lone Star - A fresh take on free for all Bounty

  • 10 players solo game mode

  • Normal Bounty rules and winner is the player with most stars at the end

  • Players respawn on the edge of the map after being defeated

  • Player's current position information is hinted in the top right corner

  • One star can be collected from the middle of the map

New Game Mode! Takedown - Battle other brawlers while trying to deal the most damage to the Bot Boss

  • 10 players solo game mode

  • All players fight against each other and also against an AI controlled Boss Character

  • The player who deals the most damage to the boss wins the game

  • Players respawn on the edge of the map after being defeated

  • Player's current position information is hinted in the top right corner

  • Power Cubes spawn randomly on the edges of the map

  • Defeated players also drop some Power Cubes just like in Showdown (maximum dropped cubes is capped to 5)

New Skins!

  • Pirate Gene

  • Sleepy Sandy

  • Red Wizard Barley

Visual Improvements

  • El Primo & El Primo skins

  • Summer Jessie effects

  • Beach Brock effects

  • Rico animations

  • New portraits for Piper, Bo, and El Primo

Map Rotation Changes

  • New event slot added at 1600 trophies - Will be automatically open for players who have already passed 1600 Trophies

  • Both new game modes come out with 7 unique maps for each mode

  • Two new game modes added into the new slot, Lone Star and Takedown!

Other

  • Invisibility (Leon+Sandy) does not work against IKE in Seige

  • Boss Fight: Boss now targets the closest Brawler instead of the farthest Brawler with the Rocket Attack

  • Showdown: Maximum number of Power Cubes that a defeated Brawler can drop is capped at 5

  • No longer supporting x86 Android Devices

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed 8-BIT Super area enemy effect to be of correct size

  • Fixed a bug that caused 8-bit Extra Life to not work in Boss Fight if he was the last brawler alive

  • Fixed animation issues in Phoenix Crow skin

  • Fixed Road Rage Carl and Hog Rider Carl projectile speeds to match the correct values