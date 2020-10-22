Supercell logo
22 Oct 2020
UPDATE: Brawl-o-Ween!!

Brawl-o-ween has arrived!

This spooky Brawl-o-ween update brings a new (old) game mode, A new Legendary Brawler, Supercell Make Skins, and so much more!

AMBER

  • Main Attack - Amber fires a continuous stream of fire that can lit up any fire fluid on the ground

  • Super - Amber throws a flask of her fire fluid which leaks while flying and generates a big pool of fluid at the landing location

  • Gadget - Amber gains increased movement speed and starts leaking fire fluid underneath her

  • Star Power - Allows having two fire fluid pools on the ground simultaneously and recharges Super while standing in fire fluid

Map Maker (BETA)

  • Available after reaching 1,000 Total Trophies

  • Create maps and play in friendly rooms [Gem Grab, Showdown, Brawl Ball]

  • Check YouTube #BrawlMaps for more information!

New Skins!

  • Underworld Bo (Custom VFX, Custom Animations) | 150 Gems | Make

  • Zombibi (Custom VFX, Custom Face) | 80 Gems | Make

  • Brawl-O-Ween Rosa (Custom VFX for Main Attack, Rosa animation update) | 80 Gems | Seasonal

  • True Silver/Gold Bull

  • True Silver/Gold Barley

  • True Silver/Gold Rico

  • True Silver/Gold Frank

  • True Silver/Gold Mortis

  • Challenger Colt (Custom VFX, Custom Animations) | USD 4.99 (Limited)

Skin & Character Improvements

  • Piper - New Facial VFX

  • New VFX for Shark Leon

  • Rosa - Animation Update

Brawl-o-ween!

  • Main Menu background

  • Main Menu music

  • POCOS BANDSTAND!

  • Brawl-O-Ween Challenge

    • Win a Brawl-O-Ween Rosa skin and exclusive Pins

    • 800 Total Trophies required to unlock

    • 12 Wins (4 Losses)

    • Gem Grab (Double Swoosh)

    • Hot Zone (Ring of Fire)

    • Heist (G.G. Mortuary)

    • Bounty (Shooting Star)

  • Graveyard Shift is back as a temporary game mode with new map rotation

  • Halloween decorations in Poco's Bandstand and Mortis' Mortuary

Brawl Pass

WARNING - Season 1 rewards will be automatically collected when Season 3 ends

Matchmaking

  • Removed increased matchmaking score when entering matchmaking in a game room with 2 or 3 players

  • Previously playing with friends in a group would match you against higher trophy players. Now even in a group, your match should only consider the highest trophy player from your team.

Game Modes / Event Rotation Changes

  • Poco's Bandstand

    • New In-game environment

    • New in-game music

  • Siege

    • Bolt spawns are now fixed within each of the maps and the spawn order repeats throughout the match

    • New Siege rotation

  • Hot Zone

    • New Hot Zone Rotation

    • Multiple new maps

  • Brawl Ball

    • Self-scoring is now disabled by an invisible wall, the enemy team has to be the last one to touch the ball in order for a goal to be scored

  • Power Play

    • Showdown (Solo, Duo) no longer in rotation

    • Rotation includes exclusively Brawl Stars Championship maps

New Gadgets (Coming soon!)

  • Bull:

    Stop charge instantly and stomp the ground to slow near by opponents

  • Max:

    Save position and teleport to that 4 seconds later (with same health)

  • Bea:

    Three circling bees that fly over walls and deal increasing damage the further they get. Starts at Bea and slowly circles away from her

  • Darryl:

    Darryl emits a slowing area around himself for 4s

  • Nita:

    Nita's bear gets a 35% shield for 3s

  • Sprout:

    Destroy current wall, instantly get full super

  • Brock:

    Next basic attack is a Mega rocket that deals more damage

  • Carl:

    Next basic attack makes Carl fly with the pickaxe

  • 8-bit:

    Next basic attack shoots more bullets

  • Colt:

    Next basic attack is a big bullet which penetrates and destroys walls

Pins

  • Pin system now allows configuring 5 Pin slots for each Brawler

  • Each Brawler has 3 Brawler specific Pin slots and two Special Pin slots

  • The two Special slots are universal and are shared between all the Brawler

Brawler Balance

8-BIT

Increased Health from 4300 to 4800

Colette

Increased Super charge rate from Super Attack by 100%

Increased Main Attack reload speed by 11%

EMZ

Increased Main Attack reload speed by 5%

Gale

Increased Main Attack reload speed by 14%

Nita

Increased Main Attack reload speed by 12%

Bruce is now allowed to move and attack while casting Bear Paws

Bo

Tripwire now has a 1.5 second delay after activation before the mines explode. The mines still remain invisible after being triggered by Tripwire.

Max

Decreased Run n Gun efficiency by 50%

Other Changes & Bug Fixes

  • Added 90/120/144 Hz (fps) support for additional devices

  • Piper's Auto Aimer gadget no longer overrides Frank's Active Noise Canceling gadget

  • Rosa's Grow Light gadget now always creates green grass regardless of the map theme

  • Fixed an issue where Mecha Paladin Surge's shield was missing from his back at the final upgrade level

  • Fixed an issue where the sound effect for Bo's Super Totem and Bea's Honey Molasses was played each time the object came into the field of view of another player

  • Fixed an issue where Surge and Colette could destroy walls that were next to decorations with their Supers