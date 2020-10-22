This spooky Brawl-o-ween update brings a new (old) game mode, A new Legendary Brawler, Supercell Make Skins, and so much more!
Main Attack - Amber fires a continuous stream of fire that can lit up any fire fluid on the ground
Super - Amber throws a flask of her fire fluid which leaks while flying and generates a big pool of fluid at the landing location
Gadget - Amber gains increased movement speed and starts leaking fire fluid underneath her
Star Power - Allows having two fire fluid pools on the ground simultaneously and recharges Super while standing in fire fluid
Available after reaching 1,000 Total Trophies
Create maps and play in friendly rooms [Gem Grab, Showdown, Brawl Ball]
Check YouTube #BrawlMaps for more information!
Underworld Bo (Custom VFX, Custom Animations) | 150 Gems | Make
Zombibi (Custom VFX, Custom Face) | 80 Gems | Make
Brawl-O-Ween Rosa (Custom VFX for Main Attack, Rosa animation update) | 80 Gems | Seasonal
True Silver/Gold Bull
True Silver/Gold Barley
True Silver/Gold Rico
True Silver/Gold Frank
True Silver/Gold Mortis
Challenger Colt (Custom VFX, Custom Animations) | USD 4.99 (Limited)
Piper - New Facial VFX
New VFX for Shark Leon
Rosa - Animation Update
Main Menu background
Main Menu music
POCOS BANDSTAND!
Brawl-O-Ween Challenge
Win a Brawl-O-Ween Rosa skin and exclusive Pins
800 Total Trophies required to unlock
12 Wins (4 Losses)
Gem Grab (Double Swoosh)
Hot Zone (Ring of Fire)
Heist (G.G. Mortuary)
Bounty (Shooting Star)
Graveyard Shift is back as a temporary game mode with new map rotation
Halloween decorations in Poco's Bandstand and Mortis' Mortuary
WARNING - Season 1 rewards will be automatically collected when Season 3 ends
Removed increased matchmaking score when entering matchmaking in a game room with 2 or 3 players
Previously playing with friends in a group would match you against higher trophy players. Now even in a group, your match should only consider the highest trophy player from your team.
Poco's Bandstand
New In-game environment
New in-game music
Siege
Bolt spawns are now fixed within each of the maps and the spawn order repeats throughout the match
New Siege rotation
Hot Zone
New Hot Zone Rotation
Multiple new maps
Brawl Ball
Self-scoring is now disabled by an invisible wall, the enemy team has to be the last one to touch the ball in order for a goal to be scored
Power Play
Showdown (Solo, Duo) no longer in rotation
Rotation includes exclusively Brawl Stars Championship maps
Bull:
Stop charge instantly and stomp the ground to slow near by opponents
Max:
Save position and teleport to that 4 seconds later (with same health)
Bea:
Three circling bees that fly over walls and deal increasing damage the further they get. Starts at Bea and slowly circles away from her
Darryl:
Darryl emits a slowing area around himself for 4s
Nita:
Nita's bear gets a 35% shield for 3s
Sprout:
Destroy current wall, instantly get full super
Brock:
Next basic attack is a Mega rocket that deals more damage
Carl:
Next basic attack makes Carl fly with the pickaxe
8-bit:
Next basic attack shoots more bullets
Colt:
Next basic attack is a big bullet which penetrates and destroys walls
Pin system now allows configuring 5 Pin slots for each Brawler
Each Brawler has 3 Brawler specific Pin slots and two Special Pin slots
The two Special slots are universal and are shared between all the Brawler
8-BIT
Increased Health from 4300 to 4800
Colette
Increased Super charge rate from Super Attack by 100%
Increased Main Attack reload speed by 11%
EMZ
Increased Main Attack reload speed by 5%
Gale
Increased Main Attack reload speed by 14%
Nita
Increased Main Attack reload speed by 12%
Bruce is now allowed to move and attack while casting Bear Paws
Bo
Tripwire now has a 1.5 second delay after activation before the mines explode. The mines still remain invisible after being triggered by Tripwire.
Max
Decreased Run n Gun efficiency by 50%
Added 90/120/144 Hz (fps) support for additional devices
Piper's Auto Aimer gadget no longer overrides Frank's Active Noise Canceling gadget
Rosa's Grow Light gadget now always creates green grass regardless of the map theme
Fixed an issue where Mecha Paladin Surge's shield was missing from his back at the final upgrade level
Fixed an issue where the sound effect for Bo's Super Totem and Bea's Honey Molasses was played each time the object came into the field of view of another player
Fixed an issue where Surge and Colette could destroy walls that were next to decorations with their Supers