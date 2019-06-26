Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
26 Jun 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

Summer Update!

The Summer Update has arrived!

Welcome to the Summer Update!! Read up on EVERYTHING that's coming to Brawl Stars this summer!

New Brawler - Tick!

🏆Available in the Trophy Road for 4000 Trophies 🏆

- Main attack: Minimines

Tick's main attack launches three mines that detonate on contact with an enemy or after a short delay

- Super Attack: Headfirst

Tick launches his head as a homing projectile that damages enemies in an area. The head can be destroyed before it reaches the target.


- Star Power: Well Oiled

Tick's self-regeneration starts 2 seconds earlier

New Star Powers!

These new Star Powers will be coming all Summer long! Three per week will become available in Brawl Boxes and in the Shop!

Every Brawler is getting a new Star Power. You can only equip one Star Power at a time. They can be equipped on the Brawler selection screen or in the Main Menu. Star Powers can now be selected in the Main Menu and Brawler Menu

  • Shelly

    - Band-Aid: When Shelly falls below 40% health, she instantly returns to full health. Band-Aid recharges in 20.0 seconds

  • Nita

    - Hyper Bear: Nita’s bear attacks faster. The time between swipes is reduced by 50%

  • Colt

    - Magnum Special: Colt’s main attack range and bullet speed are increased by 11%

  • Bull

    - Tough Guy: When Bull falls below 40%, health he gains a shield that reduces all damage taken by 30%

  • Jessie

    - Shocky: Scrappy, the Turret, now shoots energy orbs that bounce between enemies

  • Brock

    - Rocket Number Four: Brock finally gains one more rocket, increasing his ammo capacity

  • Dynamike

    - Demolition: Adds +1000 damage to Mike’s Super

  • Bo

    - Snare a Bear: Instead of a knockback, Bo’s traps now stun the enemy for 2.0 seconds

  • El Primo

    - Meteor Rush: El Primo gains 32% speed boost for 5.0 seconds after using Super

  • Barley

    - Extra Noxious: Adds +140 damage per second to Barley’s attack

  • Poco

    - Screeching Solo: Poco’s Super now also hits enemies, dealing 1200 damage

  • Rosa

    - Thorny Gloves: Rosa’s punches gain +200 damage during her Super

  • Rico

    - Robo Retreat: When Rico falls below 40% health, he runs 34% faster

  • Darryl

    - Rolling Reload: When Darryl uses his Super, he reloads 3.0 ammo instantly

  • Penny

    - Balls of Fire: Cannonballs from Penny’s turret set the ground on fire for 3 seconds. Enemies in the burning area take 400 damage per second

  • Carl

    - Protective Pirouette: During Carl’s Super, all damage he receives is reduced by 30%

  • Piper

    - Snappy Sniping: When Piper hits an enemy (turrets and bots included) with her attack, she reloads 0.5 ammo instantly

  • Pam

    - Mama's Squeeze: Healing turret now also damages enemies for 300 damage per second

  • Frank

    - Sponge: Frank gains +1000 health

  • Bibi

    - Batting Stance: When Bibi’s Homerun bar is fully charged, she shields herself from all damage by 30%

  • Mortis

    - Coiled Snake: Mortis gains a Dash Bar! His dash range is increased by 100% when the bar is fully charged. It takes 3.0 seconds for the bar to charge when Mortis has all three dashes ready

  • Tara

    - Healing Shade: Tara’s Super cracks open a dimensional portal! A shadowy version of Tara’s appears to heal Tara and her teammates

  • Gene

    - Pat on the Back: Hitting teammates with Gene’s Super now heals them for 2000 health

  • Spike

    - Curveball: Spikes from cactus grenade fly in a curving motion, making it easier to hit targets

  • Crow

    - Carrion Crow: Crow deals +100 damage with his attack and Super to targets (turrets and bots included) with 50% or less health

  • Leon

    - Invisiheal - Leon recovers 600 health per second while his Super is active

  • Tick

    - Automa-Tick Reload: Tick's reload time is 15% shorter


Star Points!

Star Points are a new currency which you can use for exclusive items such as Star Skins (more items will come in the future). Get Star Points when you rank up your Brawler to ranks 10, 15 and 20 and at the end of every season (trophies that are lost are now converted to Star Points). Star Points will be given retroactively if you have already ranked up a Brawler.

  • Trophy decay at the end of the season is now converted into Star Points (1 removed Trophy = 1 Star Point)

  • Star Points are also rewarded when achieving rank ups on Brawlers

  • Rank 10 = 100 Star Points

  • Rank 15 = 200 Star Points

  • Rank 20 = 300 Star Points


Star Skins!

Star Skins are exclusive skins available for purchase with Star Points

  • Gold Mecha Crow - 50,000 Star Points

  • Night Mecha Crow - 10,000 Star Points

  • Gold Mecha Bo - 50,000 Star Points

  • Light Mecha Bo - 10,000 Star Points

  • Linebacker Bull - 2500 Star Points

  • Outlaw Colt - 500 Star Points

New Community Maps (and Map changes)

Gem Grab

  • Added: Acute Angle (new), Snake Cavern (new)

  • Removed: Stone Fort, Flooded Mine, Deep Siege

Heist

  • Added: Sandy Gems (new), Beachcombers (new), Hot Potato (aka Bone Tunnel)

  • Removed: Bridge Too Far, Twist and Shoot, Forks Out

Bounty

  • Added: Sunstroke (new), Burning Sands (new), Shooting Star, Canal Grande

  • Removed: Bull Pen, Excel, Hideout, Dry Season.

Brawl Ball

  • Added: Beach Ball (new), Sunny Soccer (new)

  • Removed: Pinhole Punt, Sneaky Fields

Siege

  • Added: Mecha Match (new), Factory Rush (new)

  • Removed: Sparring Match, Bot Drop

Showdown

  • Added: Cavern Churn

  • Removed: Passage

Summer of Robots event (Coming soon!)

  • New Main Menu Background

  • New Main Menu Music

  • Mecha Skins

  • Beach Environment (Brawl Ball, Heist and, Bounty)

New Skins! (Coming soon!)

  • Mecha Bo

  • Mecha Crow

  • Robo Mike

  • Robo Spike

Game Balance

Players can now gain trophies more easily up to 500 Trophies on each of the Brawlers. Progress after 700 Trophies on a Brawler is now a bit more difficult.

  • Penny Star Power Last Blast: Decreased amount of bombs from 6 to 4

  • Season Rewards now give Star Points instead of Tokens. You need to have at least one Brawler above 500 Trophies to receive Star Points at the end of a Season.

Siege

  • Siege now lasts a maximum of 2m 30s like other timed game modes

  • Siege has been rebalanced for the shorter duration

  • Rewards are now also similar to the other game modes to reflect the similar match duration

Heist

  • Increased Safe health from 40000 to 45000 (Heist games were shorter on average compared to other modes)

Other Changes

  • New Voice overs for Tara, Tick, and Bibi

  • Tara Remodel

  • The shop has been completely revamped

  • All Skins are now only available for purchase through the Shop Offers. They are no longer available on the Brawler Menu screens

  • Star Point offers are added into the shop


Bug Fixes

  • Bibi's Bat's Face is back

  • Carl's eye animation is fixed

  • Dynamike once again charges his Super if he hits two enemies with his Super