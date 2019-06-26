🏆Available in the Trophy Road for 4000 Trophies 🏆



- Main attack: Minimines



Tick's main attack launches three mines that detonate on contact with an enemy or after a short delay



- Super Attack: Headfirst



Tick launches his head as a homing projectile that damages enemies in an area. The head can be destroyed before it reaches the target.





- Star Power: Well Oiled



Tick's self-regeneration starts 2 seconds earlier

