27 Feb 2019
Update has Arrived!

A New Brawler named Carl, new game mode, new skin, and so much more!

Carl!

We have a brand new pickaxe wielding Brawler coming later in March!

  • Super Rare Brawler

  • Main attack: Pickaxe

    • Carl has only one ammo slot which is instantly recharged after his Pickaxe returns

    • Pickaxe returns to Carl after reaching max distance or after hitting a wall

    • Pickaxe pierces through enemies

    • Kicking the ball in Brawl Ball does not consume ammo with Carl

  • Super attack: Tailspin

    • Carl increases his speed and starts to whirl his Pickaxe in a 360 degree radius damaging everyone around him

  • Star Power: Power Throw

    • Pickaxe flight speed is increased allowing it to travel and return faster

New Game Mode - Siege!

  • 3v3 game mode

  • Each team has a home base that can defend itself with a cannon, and the goal is to destroy the enemy base

  • Each team tries to collect "Bolts" that spawn in the middle of the map. The team that has collected more Bolts will construct a Robo during certain intervals of the game, the team can then help the Robo to push into the enemy base

  • Since this game mode lasts longer, there are DOUBLE trophies, rewards, and XP!

  • New in-game environment

  • 3 New Maps

Game Balance

  • Heist - Increased Safe health from 36000 to 40000

  • Robo Rumble - After robots enrage in Robo Rumble, they will target the safe

  • Showdown - Healing Mushrooms: Decreased the amount of healing mushrooms in the later part of the game

  • Increased Brawler item (Gems, Energy Drinks, etc) pick-up radius from 1 tile to 1.33 tiles

New Community Maps!

  • Showdown - 4 New Maps

  • Gem Grab - 7 New Maps

  • Brawl Ball - 1 New Map

  • Launch Pads! New interactive map element

New Event Rotation

  • Showdown moved exclusively to the 2nd slot, some of the maps have active modifiers

  • Siege added to the 4th slot

  • Rotation adjusted to include the new maps and Siege

New Visual Effects and Sounds

Visuals:

  • Pam

  • Barley

  • Penny

  • Mortis

  • Royal Agent Colt

Sounds:

  • Gene voice over

  • New Clash Royale Birthday menu music

  • Lowered Meteor Volume

Quality of Life Improvevments

  • Ability to sort Brawlers in the Brawler menu and when selecting a Brawler

  • Do not Disturb mode - Ability to mute game invites for the duration of the session, can be set from the social menu

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could not see teammate's respawn timer in Duo Showdown if your teammate died while your spawn animation was playing

  • Fixed some in-game hud elements

  • Fixed a bug that caused boss to get stuck in the water after charging in Boss Fight

  • Fixed a bug where bot Brawlers in friendly game room did not have max power level.