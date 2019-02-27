A New Brawler named Carl, new game mode, new skin, and so much more!
We have a brand new pickaxe wielding Brawler coming later in March!
Super Rare Brawler
Main attack: Pickaxe
Carl has only one ammo slot which is instantly recharged after his Pickaxe returns
Pickaxe returns to Carl after reaching max distance or after hitting a wall
Pickaxe pierces through enemies
Kicking the ball in Brawl Ball does not consume ammo with Carl
Super attack: Tailspin
Carl increases his speed and starts to whirl his Pickaxe in a 360 degree radius damaging everyone around him
Star Power: Power Throw
Pickaxe flight speed is increased allowing it to travel and return faster
3v3 game mode
Each team has a home base that can defend itself with a cannon, and the goal is to destroy the enemy base
Each team tries to collect "Bolts" that spawn in the middle of the map. The team that has collected more Bolts will construct a Robo during certain intervals of the game, the team can then help the Robo to push into the enemy base
Since this game mode lasts longer, there are DOUBLE trophies, rewards, and XP!
New in-game environment
3 New Maps
Heist - Increased Safe health from 36000 to 40000
Robo Rumble - After robots enrage in Robo Rumble, they will target the safe
Showdown - Healing Mushrooms: Decreased the amount of healing mushrooms in the later part of the game
Increased Brawler item (Gems, Energy Drinks, etc) pick-up radius from 1 tile to 1.33 tiles
Showdown - 4 New Maps
Gem Grab - 7 New Maps
Brawl Ball - 1 New Map
Launch Pads! New interactive map element
Showdown moved exclusively to the 2nd slot, some of the maps have active modifiers
Siege added to the 4th slot
Rotation adjusted to include the new maps and Siege
Visuals:
Pam
Barley
Penny
Mortis
Royal Agent Colt
Sounds:
Gene voice over
New Clash Royale Birthday menu music
Lowered Meteor Volume
Ability to sort Brawlers in the Brawler menu and when selecting a Brawler
Do not Disturb mode - Ability to mute game invites for the duration of the session, can be set from the social menu
Fixed a bug where you could not see teammate's respawn timer in Duo Showdown if your teammate died while your spawn animation was playing
Fixed some in-game hud elements
Fixed a bug that caused boss to get stuck in the water after charging in Boss Fight
Fixed a bug where bot Brawlers in friendly game room did not have max power level.