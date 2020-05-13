The first Brawl Pass season has arrived! Welcome to Tara's Bazaar!
Main Attack: Polar Vortex - Gale blows a wide array of wind and snow at his enemies
Super Ability: Gale Force - Gale delivers an almighty gust of wind, pushing back all enemies caught in its path
Gadget: Spring Ejector - Gale drops a bounce pad underfoot, launching friend and foe alike into the air
Star Power: Blustery Blow - Super now stuns when enemies are pushed against a wall
Star Power: Second Wind - Speed boost to friendly Brawlers caught in the path of his Super
Barbarian King Bull - Supercell’s 10th Anniversary!
Trader Gale - Brawl Pass exclusive!
Rogue Mortis - 150 Gems
Tropical Sprout - 30 Gems
Guard Rico - 150 Gems
Chromatic - New Rarity!
Chromatic Brawlers start at Legendary Rarity drop rate in boxes, but the drop rate improves with each ending Brawl Pass Season until Epic Rarity level
Chromatic Brawlers can be acquired as a drop from Brawl Boxes or by purchasing the Brawl Pass
Quests!
Multiple different quests are available to progress in the pass. Quests unlock at 300 Trophies from the Trophy Road.
Token requirements to reach next tier increase at certain intervals while going up in the tiers
Quest rewards
Small 100 tokens, Medium 200 tokens, Large 500 tokens
Brawl Pass Quests 200 or 500 tokens
Quest generation
Two small quests are generated daily and last for 24 hours. Additional Medium and Large quests are generated on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as Brawl Pass exclusive quests.
After all the pass rewards have been claimed, players can still keep playing for additional boxes
Any uncollected rewards from previous Seasons can still be collected
Collectible Pins (emotes) have been added to the game. They can be currently used in the game room chat. We will add support for emotes in battles with a later update.
Collecting Emotes: Players can only receive emotes for a Brawler that they own.
Pin Rarities: Common Pins: Sad, Happy and Angry Emotes, Rare Pins: GG and Thanks Emotes, Epic Pins: Special Emotes
Hold an area to hoist the flag, progress is shown visually on the screen and also in the top UI as percentage
Both teams can capture the same area simultaneously without blocking each other
Game ends when one team has hoisted all the flags available in the map
All uncollected Brawl Boxes and Big Boxes have been moved to Brawl Pass
Tickets have been converted to Gems with 0.1 Gems awarded per 1 Ticket (rounded up).
Star Tokens have been removed
Gems have been removed from Brawl Boxes and placed on the pass
Ticket Reward has been changed to Big Box in the Trophy Road
New Bounty, Heist and Siege maps have been added
More maps in rotation
Ticketed game modes!
Ticketed modes are now free to play and new quests are generated for them when the game mode becomes available
Boss fight: 5 Quests available for beating the first 5 difficulty levels and 100 Token reward for each Quest.
Robo Rumble: Now has a maximum timer of 2 minutes that the players must survive in order to win. 5 Quests are available for beating the first 5 difficulty levels and 100 Token reward for each Quest
Big Game: Boss wins if they survive the 2 minute timer. Boss health has been adjusted for the new time. 100 Token Quest rewards for first 5 victories
Various UI improvements
New Brawler defeat effects
In profiles, Robo Rumble highest time has been replaced with highest beaten level
Reworks!
Dark Bunny Penny VFX
Dumpling Darryl rework
Pam rework
Darryl VO
In the future, some selected skins will be removed from the shop rotation. They will be resurfaced about 1-2 times per year. Selected skins have a new icon to signify this change.
Skins which will move to the Archive:
Rockabilly Mortis
Touchdown Bull
Spicy Mike
Boombox Brock
Caveman Frank
Showdown: Fixed a crash when multiple Dynamikes activated Fidget Spinner at the same time in a Friendly Room battle
Showdown: Jacky's Super charge rate no longer increases after collecting Power Cubes
Spike: Popping Pincushion is no longer affected by Curveball
Crow: Extra Toxic Star Power now correctly affects Jacky
Fixed a pathfinding bug when Shelly destroyed a wall she was dashing into
Turrets are now also pushed out of Sprout’s walls
8-BIT - Cheat Cartridge no longer destroys Damage Booster upon activation
Barley - Sticky Syrup Mixer slow area increased by 25%. Slow area duration increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds. Super bottle pattern is now fixed instead of random
Bea - Honey Pot slow area increased by 20%. Honey pot is now always dropped above Bea and not below to her make it easier to position against a wall.
Carl - Increased Super damage from 360 to 420 per swing
Mortis - Activating Combo Spinner no longer stops Mortis from moving
Darryl - Activating Recoiling Rotator no longer stops Darryl from moving. Recoiling Rotator now deals less damage per pellet but charges 25% of Super with each pellet hit.
Dynamike - Activating Fidget Spinner no longer stops Dynamike from moving
Piper - Auto Aimer now shoots a single bullet that slows and pushes back the first enemy hit
Sandy - Increased Main Attack damage from 840 to 920
Bibi - Decreased Health from 4200 to 4000
Sprout - Decreased Main Attack damage from 1000 to 940
Bo - Super Mine deployment pattern is now correctly mirrored for both teams
Brock - Super rocket pattern is now fixed instead of random
Tick - Main Attack pattern is now correctly mirrored for both teams
Emz - Hype healing per enemy hit decreased from 400 to 320
Nita - Decreased Bear Paws charges from 3 to 2
IKE - Increased health from 30,000 to 35,000 hp