New Bounty, Heist and Siege maps have been added

Ticketed game modes!

Ticketed modes are now free to play and new quests are generated for them when the game mode becomes available



Boss fight: 5 Quests available for beating the first 5 difficulty levels and 100 Token reward for each Quest.



Robo Rumble: Now has a maximum timer of 2 minutes that the players must survive in order to win. 5 Quests are available for beating the first 5 difficulty levels and 100 Token reward for each Quest

