Amber is (literally) on fire!

Scorchin' Siphon Star Power allows Amber to reload faster while standing on fire fluid.



Also Nita's and Sprout's Gadget are out!



Nita's Spare the Bear:

For the next X seconds, Nita's bear gets a shield that protects him from incoming damage.

Sprout's Relocate:

Sprout destroys his current wall, but will instantly have his super fully charged again.