Balance Changes and Bug Fixes:



Bo

- Super Totem's effect gets weaker the more it charges a player’s super

- First Super charge is charged at full speed. The ones afterward charge 1% less per second until the Totem reaches a 50% reduced charging rate.

- This effect is tracked individually per player



Edgar

- Decreased Super charge rate from Main Attack from 10 to 12 hits



Jessie

Decreased Main Attack damage from 1120 to 1060



Bea

- Rattled Hive Bee count increased from 3 to 4

- Rattled Hive Bees now stop at the first target hit

- Rattled Hive Bee maximum damage decreased from 800 to 600

- Rattled Hive Bee fly pattern changed slightly to move slower and cover less area



Byron

- Decreased Health from 2500 to 2400

- Decreased Main Attack damage from 400 to 380



Bug fixes

- Fixed an issue with player-made map reporting that caused some maps to get banned unintentionally

- Fixed Brawl Ball behavior issues related to Sprout's Super

- Fixed Showdown boxes being knocked back by Sprout's Super

- Fixed Ruffs' Pins unlocking incorrectly from Pin Packages

- Added Colette and Lou Pins to Pin Packs