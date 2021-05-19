

The following changes will be in place after today's maintenance:



Belle:

Attack range decreased by 6% (It’s now the same range as Piper, Brock, and Byron)



Barley

Attack Range decreased by 8%



Jessie

Jessie’s Turret health decreased from 3200 to 3000



Shelly

Shelly’s Fast Forward dash length increased by 11% (It’s now the same length as Max)



Shelly’s Shell Shock slow duration increased from 4 to 4.5 seconds



Shelly’s Band-aid healing increased from 1800 to 2000



Carl

Projectile Speed increased by 15%



Brock

Brock’s main attack has increased by 5%

Dynamike

Speed Movement increased by 6.5% (It’s now the same as El Primo)



Sandy

Sandy now requires 6 hits to charge his super (previously, he required 5 hits)



Poco

Poco now requires 5 hits to charge his super (previously, he required 4 hits)



8-Bit