19 May 2021
Balance Changes


The following changes will be in place after today's maintenance:

Belle:

  • Attack range decreased by 6% (It’s now the same range as Piper, Brock, and Byron)

Barley

  • Attack Range decreased by 8%

Jessie

  • Jessie’s Turret health decreased from 3200 to 3000

Shelly

  • Shelly’s Fast Forward dash length increased by 11% (It’s now the same length as Max)

  • Shelly’s Shell Shock slow duration increased from 4 to 4.5 seconds

  • Shelly’s Band-aid healing increased from 1800 to 2000

Carl

  • Projectile Speed increased by 15%

Brock

  • Brock’s main attack has increased by 5%

Dynamike

  • Speed Movement increased by 6.5% (It’s now the same as El Primo)

Sandy

  • Sandy now requires 6 hits to charge his super (previously, he required 5 hits)

Poco

  • Poco now requires 5 hits to charge his super (previously, he required 4 hits)

8-Bit

  • 8-Bit’s Plugged-in speed decreased by 20% (He now gets the same speed as “normal” speed Brawler)