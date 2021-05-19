The following changes will be in place after today's maintenance:
Belle:
Attack range decreased by 6% (It’s now the same range as Piper, Brock, and Byron)
Barley
Attack Range decreased by 8%
Jessie
Jessie’s Turret health decreased from 3200 to 3000
Shelly
Shelly’s Fast Forward dash length increased by 11% (It’s now the same length as Max)
Shelly’s Shell Shock slow duration increased from 4 to 4.5 seconds
Shelly’s Band-aid healing increased from 1800 to 2000
Carl
Projectile Speed increased by 15%
Brock
Brock’s main attack has increased by 5%
Dynamike
Speed Movement increased by 6.5% (It’s now the same as El Primo)
Sandy
Sandy now requires 6 hits to charge his super (previously, he required 5 hits)
Poco
Poco now requires 5 hits to charge his super (previously, he required 4 hits)
8-Bit
8-Bit’s Plugged-in speed decreased by 20% (He now gets the same speed as “normal” speed Brawler)