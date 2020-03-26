Supercell logo
26 Mar 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars

Balance Changes - And bug fixing!

Balance Changes

Here are today's Balance Changes (and some bug fixing!):

Frank

  • Decreased Active Noise Canceling duration from 2.0s to 1.5s

Jacky

  • Increased delay between Main Attacks by 25%

  • Decreased Main Attack damage from 1300 to 1200

  • Decreased Pneumatic Booster movement speed effect from 38% to 30%

Max

  • Decreased Health from 3400 to 3200

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue which displayed Underdog in Championship Challenge and Power Play

  • Fixed a bug which allowed Rosa's Gadget to hide IKE Turret from being targeted by enemy pets such as Penny's Mortar

  • Fixed a crash issue in

    Spring Trap

  • Robo Rumble: Fixed an issue with the Robo Boss sometimes getting stuck when spawning

  • Fixed an issue with pet/turret related activated Gadgets. Some of them were considering their last placement when being activated.