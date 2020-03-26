Here are today's Balance Changes (and some bug fixing!):

Frank

Jacky

Max

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which displayed Underdog in Championship Challenge and Power Play



Fixed a bug which allowed Rosa's Gadget to hide IKE Turret from being targeted by enemy pets such as Penny's Mortar



Fixed a crash issue in Spring Trap



Robo Rumble: Fixed an issue with the Robo Boss sometimes getting stuck when spawning