Do you ever tap your fingers to the Brawl Stars menu music?

Then you should try out Beatstar!



Beatstar is a new mobile rhythm game from our partner developers, Space Ape.

Tap, swipe and hold to the beat of all your favorite tracks, with hundreds of popular artists to play along to.

Beatstar is currently in beta in selected regions, and available on both iOS and Android.



You can login with your Supercell ID and start tapping straight away.



Go make Poco proud!