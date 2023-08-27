Charged up rewards!

Those of you watching from home will also have access to in-game rewards including a brand new rewards type - it’s time to GET HYPED! To earn your rewards, watch and interact with the show live on https://event.brawlstars.com/ . Match predictions will open a few days before the first show day Nov 24.

Some rewards may become available in the Shop in the future.





Tickets

Anybody attending Dreamhack Winter will have access to Brawl Stars World Finals, but YOU can opt in for a ticket which includes a Brawl themed swag bag worth over $20 (while supplies last) by getting your swag ticket from here . Don’t miss out!





Teams