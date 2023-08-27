The 2023 Brawl Stars World Finals will take place on November 24-26 in Sweden!
We are bringing our packed tournament program to Dreamhack Winter in Jönköping! A truly classic gaming, esports and community event, we can think of no better arena to see the best Brawl Stars players on the planet battle it out for $750,000!
Come join us to watch epic matches in person, meet pro players and creators, enjoy fun side activities and of course everything else the gaming festival has to offer!
Those of you watching from home will also have access to in-game rewards including a brand new rewards type - it’s time to GET HYPED! To earn your rewards, watch and interact with the show live on https://event.brawlstars.com/. Match predictions will open a few days before the first show day Nov 24.
Some rewards may become available in the Shop in the future.
Anybody attending Dreamhack Winter will have access to Brawl Stars World Finals, but YOU can opt in for a ticket which includes a Brawl themed swag bag worth over $20 (while supplies last) by getting your swag ticket from here. Don’t miss out!
Qualifications for the World Finals are still underway. Keep an eye out on our leaderboards, announcements on our social media, and tune in to the Last Chance Qualifier on Oct 7-8 on https://event.brawlstars.com/.
Nov 24: Group stages, groups 1 and 2
Nov 25: Group stages, groups 3 and 4
Nov 26: Quarterfinals, Semifinals and the Grand Final!
Doors open at 10:00 each day at Dreamhack. We will update this page closer to the event, when the exact broadcast schedule has been finalised.
Will I need a Dreamhack Ticket to attend Brawl Stars World Finals in person?
Yes! Look here for ticket purchase.
What kind of tickets are there?
Dreamhack offers one-day and three-day festival tickets to the event. Both types will give access to the World Finals on the day(s) they are valid.
Following this Brawl-specific ticket purchase link will give you access to a ticket which includes unique Brawl Stars swag!
Will I be able to attend both Clash and Brawl Stars World Finals on Nov 24-26?
Unfortunately not. The World Finals events take place the same weekend but in different locations, for Brawl Stars it’s in Jönköping, Sweden and for Clash it’s in Helsinki, Finland.
If I’m under 18, do I need a guardian with me?
Participants under the age of 18 should have their parent’s permission to attend DreamHack. Parents and/or guardians must be aware of the DreamHack rules. Visitors under the age of 13 must have parental supervision at all times. Please ensure you follow all Dreamhack’s rules listed here.
Are there any requirements due to Covid-19?
Supercell will follow local rules & guidelines regarding any Covid-19 concerns