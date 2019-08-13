CAN YOU BRAWL WITH THE BEST?

It’s finally time to find the best Brawl Stars players in the world - we are beyond excited to announce our plans for the 2019 Brawl Stars World Championship!



Sign up with your two best teammates for a chance to compete at the World Finals in South Korea and a piece of the $250,000 prize pool!



In the coming days and weeks we will begin open qualifiers all over the world. These will lead to regional finals and 8 winning teams will qualify for the World Finals in South Korea this November!



