CAN YOU BRAWL WITH THE BEST?
It’s finally time to find the best Brawl Stars players in the world - we are beyond excited to announce our plans for the 2019 Brawl Stars World Championship!
Sign up with your two best teammates for a chance to compete at the World Finals in South Korea and a piece of the $250,000 prize pool!
In the coming days and weeks we will begin open qualifiers all over the world. These will lead to regional finals and 8 winning teams will qualify for the World Finals in South Korea this November!
The details may vary by region, but all follow this basic structure:
You can only sign up with a team of three players. All three players must reside in the same qualifier region.
All players must be 16 years or older as of August 12, 2019 to participate.
All players’ Brawl Stars accounts must be in good standing and not have breached the
. In particular, accounts must contain only legitimate purchases, if any, and not be shared with other players.
In order to participate in
Regional Finals
you must own a passport and have the ability to travel to South Korea in November 2019 for the World Finals.
Additional detailed rules are posted when signing up
Get your best team mates together and sign up here for our qualifiers in:
North America (including Mexico), LATAM Brazil***, LATAM Hispanic***, Europe (including Middle East & Africa), South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong & Macau and Taiwan, and South-East Asia (including ANZ).
* Some regional finals may take place at a live event.
** The winning team from each region will qualify for the World Finals. For Europe & MEA, the runner-up will also qualify, for a total of 8 teams worldwide.
*** The winners from LATAM Brazil and LATAM Hispanic qualifiers will meet in the LATAM Regional Final to determine which LATAM team will qualify for the World Finals.