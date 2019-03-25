Here’s another piece of Brawl Wisdom from one of our beta players! This one focuses on Showdown mode.



u/DoughnutFeel says:

Life over boxes. People are greedy enough to give their life just to grab the powers, which are meant to help you survive. If someone else comes to steal your box, unless you’re sure you can kill them, just back off.

Solid advice, thanks u/DoughnutFeel! Check out their original Reddit thread for more helpful tips and tricks. And check back here soon for another piece of Brawl Wisdom.

