Here's what's happening during the next couple of days!



- February 10th - Half of the players will have a kissing heart Pin for FREE in the shop! The other half will have the receiving kiss Pin - Can you find your other half in a match?



- February 11th - COMPLETE ME CHALLENGE! Duo Challenge with the Healing Modifier - Beat with your soulmate to get 2 pieces of the Heart Spray. The Sprays will also be available in the shop on the 14th



- February 14th - Sam the Teddy skin release (for 29 Gems!)



The previous Brawlentines Skin will be available for a week at a discounted price!



Enjoy it with your Brawlentine!