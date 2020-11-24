Supercell logo
24 Nov 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars

Bug Fixes and Balance Changes!

It's maintenance time!

Bug fix:

  • Fixed a crash that happened when Lou’s Super and another slowing effect were applied to a stationary targets (like IKE, Penny’s Mortar etc.) and all targets are not in the turret’s range anymore


Map Maker improvements

  • Maps that receive relatively poor voting results are now quickly removed from the rotation pool

  • The goal is to improve the map quality throughout the day while still offering all maps a fair chance to get played

Lou Balance changes:

  • Increased Health from 2800 to 3100

  • Increased main attack damage from 380 to 400 per snow cone

  • Increased Supercool effectiveness by 40%