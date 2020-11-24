It's maintenance time!
Bug fix:
Fixed a crash that happened when Lou’s Super and another slowing effect were applied to a stationary targets (like IKE, Penny’s Mortar etc.) and all targets are not in the turret’s range anymore
Map Maker improvements
Maps that receive relatively poor voting results are now quickly removed from the rotation pool
The goal is to improve the map quality throughout the day while still offering all maps a fair chance to get played
Lou Balance changes:
Increased Health from 2800 to 3100
Increased main attack damage from 380 to 400 per snow cone
Increased Supercool effectiveness by 40%