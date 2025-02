It's Busting time! Buster's 2nd Gadget and Star Power are already available! πŸ“½





Slo-Mo Replay 🐌

- Buster's next Lens Flare pulls enemies towards him and slows them down for 2 seconds





Kevlar Vest πŸ›‘

- During Super, he takes 20% less damage and is immune to knockbacks, slow/stun