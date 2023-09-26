Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
26 Sept 2023
Blog – Brawl Stars

Free Lunar Festival Rewards!

Log in everyday and get FREE rewards!

The Lunar Festival starts today! Join Hanbok Mandy and fire up the celebrations with loads of Free rewards!

To sweeten up the event there will be Freebies in the Shop every day AND daily Special Quests that you can complete for additional rewards!


Here is the full reward list you can get each day:

September 26th

  • Shop Freebie: Chuseok Pin

  • Special Quest Reward: Lunar Festival Pin


September 27th

  • Shop Freebie: 50 Chroma Credits

  • Special Quest Reward: 500 Coins


September 28th

  • Shop Freebie: 250 Coins

  • Special Quest Reward: 250 Credits


September 29th

  • Shop Freebie: 100 Credits

  • Special Quest Reward: 10 Gems


September 30th

  • Shop Freebie: 500 Bling

  • Special Quest Reward: Moon Pin


October 1st

  • Shop Freebie: 10 Gems

  • Special Quest Reward: 500 Coins


That's it! Make sure to log in everyday, claim your Freebies from the Shop and complete your Quests top get all the Lunar Festival rewards!