The Lunar Festival starts today! Join Hanbok Mandy and fire up the celebrations with loads of Free rewards!
To sweeten up the event there will be Freebies in the Shop every day AND daily Special Quests that you can complete for additional rewards!
Here is the full reward list you can get each day:
September 26th
Shop Freebie: Chuseok Pin
Special Quest Reward: Lunar Festival Pin
September 27th
Shop Freebie: 50 Chroma Credits
Special Quest Reward: 500 Coins
September 28th
Shop Freebie: 250 Coins
Special Quest Reward: 250 Credits
September 29th
Shop Freebie: 100 Credits
Special Quest Reward: 10 Gems
September 30th
Shop Freebie: 500 Bling
Special Quest Reward: Moon Pin
October 1st
Shop Freebie: 10 Gems
Special Quest Reward: 500 Coins
That's it! Make sure to log in everyday, claim your Freebies from the Shop and complete your Quests top get all the Lunar Festival rewards!