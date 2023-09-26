Log in everyday and get FREE rewards!

The Lunar Festival starts today! Join Hanbok Mandy and fire up the celebrations with loads of Free rewards!

To sweeten up the event there will be Freebies in the Shop every day AND daily Special Quests that you can complete for additional rewards!





Here is the full reward list you can get each day:



September 26th

Shop Freebie: Chuseok Pin

Special Quest Reward: Lunar Festival Pin



September 27th

Shop Freebie: 50 Chroma Credits

Special Quest Reward: 500 Coins



September 28th

Shop Freebie: 250 Coins

Special Quest Reward: 250 Credits





September 29th

Shop Freebie: 100 Credits

Special Quest Reward: 10 Gems



September 30th

Shop Freebie: 500 Bling

Special Quest Reward: Moon Pin



October 1st

Shop Freebie: 10 Gems

Special Quest Reward: 500 Coins





That's it! Make sure to log in everyday, claim your Freebies from the Shop and complete your Quests top get all the Lunar Festival rewards!