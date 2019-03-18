Make your Supercell ID and get the Wizard Barley Skin!



Supercell ID is a service that allows you to safeguard your game account and easily play your Supercell game accounts on all of your mobile devices.

Setting up a Supercell ID is free and easy, and there are no passwords: on login a fresh verification code is sent to you. No more memorizing passwords!

Registering a Supercell ID for all of your game accounts is the best way to switch between them. Just remember to tick the box "Remember me on this device" and you'll be switch between your accounts seamlessly. Not even verification codes are required!

You can sign up for a Supercell ID in the game’s settings. Just tap the button under ”Supercell ID” to get started.

To use the same Supercell ID for saving progress in another Supercell game, simply "Log in" with your Supercell ID email address in the other game.

