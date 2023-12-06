Progression Rewards in the free Brawl Pass track for a free-to-play player

(Note that in the data below, we are considering a player who saves all their Gems to get a free Brawl Pass every other season - so 3 passes per year)



OLD - Rewards for 1 year: 90,525 Coins, 28,500 Power Points, 540 Gems, 8,880 Credits, 4,500 Chroma Credits

NEW - Rewards for 1 year: 96,000 Coins, 30,000 Power Points, 600 Gems, 12,000 Credits, 0 Chroma Credits

We are also adding to the NEW Brawl Pass (for 1 year): 348 Starr Drops and 12 guaranteed Legendary Starr Drops. More info below!

You might be wondering, “Er… where are all my Chroma Credits?! Is this a Chroma nerf?!”

No, because Chroma Credits will be removed (more info below!), and we will be converting it to Credits. You’ll still be missing some credits though, but we are adding a Legendary Starr Drop in the free track at the end of every monthly pass. This should make up for it!

“But what about my tail rewards?”

On top of the progression buffs to the free track, we are adding 348 Starr Drops in a year of completing the Brawl Passes (29 per monthly Brawl Pass). The tail rewards will also be replaced with Starr Drops (and they will require more tokens to unlock).

“But there’s gotta be a nerf somewhere, right?”

Yes, if you are a free-to-play player who gets the Brawl Pass for free every other season, you’ll be earning less Bling, but of course, value-wise, you’ll be earning more cosmetics through Starr Drops. The Power League (after its rework) should still be the main place for Bling, but it’s something we will rework early next year only.

In summary, free-to-play players will see a small buff to their progression and will be able to use their Gems for other things like cosmetics, progression, offers, etc. These changes should democratize the rewards, meaning that casual players will be getting a lot more stuff than they would normally get.

The goal of these changes is to improve the Brawl Pass on all fronts. Currently, if you are a free-to-play player, the optimal way to progress your account is by using Gems to get the Brawl Pass every other season. We don’t want to take this source of progression away from free-to-play players, so the new Brawl Pass will include all these rewards in the free track.