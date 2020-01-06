The Challenges are on!



Play the brand new Championship Challenges for awesome in-game prizes, and you could Brawl right through to the in-person Finals and a chance of winning a part of over $1,000,000 up for grabs!

Here’s how:



1 - IN-GAME CHALLENGE

Jump into the new Championship Challenge, either solo where you’ll be matched with 2 randoms or in a team with friends. Star Tokens or Star Points are awarded each victory! The games are spread over 5 game modes (Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, Bounty, Heist & Siege) and you have to complete them all in 24 hours. You also need at least 800 trophies to play. Friendly rules apply - so your Brawlers will be set to Level 10 with both Star Powers as options - to keep things fair. Who will make it to the top by winning 15 games before losing 3?



2 - ONLINE QUALIFIERS AND MONTHLY FINALS

If you beat the Championship Challenge, you’ll be sent a link for the next round, the regional Online Qualifiers. The 8 best teams from around the world will be invited to appear in-person at the Monthly Finals with cash prizes for all participants - and we’ll pay for the travel and accommodation!



3 - WORLD FINALS

Win enough points at the Online Qualifiers and Monthly Finals and to qualify for the Brawl Stars World Finals in Fall 2020. Face off against the world’s best - and show them who’s the ultimate Brawler!



For future updates check out:

esports.brawlstars.com

@brawl_esports on Twitter

@brawlstars_esports on Instagram

It all kicks off on January 11 - so get your Brawlers ready for their biggest test yet!



Good luck!