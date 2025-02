The Lunar New Year event starts now!





2021 and 2022 Lunar New Year skins are back!

Baiku Eve (released on January 17th)

Highscore Griff (released on January 18th)

Free stuff! Day 1 - 90 Credits Day 2 - 400 Token Doublers Day 3 - 50 Chroma Credits Day 4 - 200 Coins Day 5 - 100 Power Points Day 6 - Lunar New Year Pin Day 7 - 90 Credits + 50 Chroma Credits

Challenge for Profile Pictures

Special Quest for a Spray

Coin Shower starting from January 20th to 22nd





Play daily to collect all rewards!