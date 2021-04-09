Supercell logo
9 Apr 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars

Maintenance and Optional Update fixes!

Fixes!

Optional Update (They are going to be available later today for Android and iOS).

  • Fixed resolution issues on certain Android devices

  • Fixed a SCID related crash if the player had over 50 in-game friends

  • Fixed a crash that happened upon reconnecting to the game

  • Fixed a crash issue related to Power League Season-ending while playing in Team mode

  • Fixed graphical issues with Belle and Rosa

  • Fixed an issue where Barley’s aiming indicator was glitching during aiming

  • Fixed an issue in Knockout where Brawler lose animations were played at each Round end despite the outcome

  • Fixed an issue with the Replay time skip controls being obstructed on certain Android devices


Fixes made during maintenance:

  • Fixed an issue with Knockout matches lasting up to 13 minutes if the first two Rounds ended in a draw

  • Fixed an issue where Rank decay was happening for players outside the top 500 global range