Optional Update (They are going to be available later today for Android and iOS).
Fixed resolution issues on certain Android devices
Fixed a SCID related crash if the player had over 50 in-game friends
Fixed a crash that happened upon reconnecting to the game
Fixed a crash issue related to Power League Season-ending while playing in Team mode
Fixed graphical issues with Belle and Rosa
Fixed an issue where Barley’s aiming indicator was glitching during aiming
Fixed an issue in Knockout where Brawler lose animations were played at each Round end despite the outcome
Fixed an issue with the Replay time skip controls being obstructed on certain Android devices
Fixes made during maintenance:
Fixed an issue with Knockout matches lasting up to 13 minutes if the first two Rounds ended in a draw
Fixed an issue where Rank decay was happening for players outside the top 500 global range