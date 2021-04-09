Optional Update (They are going to be available later today for Android and iOS).

Fixed resolution issues on certain Android devices

Fixed a SCID related crash if the player had over 50 in-game friends

Fixed a crash that happened upon reconnecting to the game

Fixed a crash issue related to Power League Season-ending while playing in Team mode

Fixed graphical issues with Belle and Rosa

Fixed an issue where Barley’s aiming indicator was glitching during aiming

Fixed an issue in Knockout where Brawler lose animations were played at each Round end despite the outcome