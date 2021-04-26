April 26th Maintenance:
Implementing fixes for the issues with Community map slot events
Fixing incorrect sounds for Misfortune Tara, Saloon 8-BIT, and Superstar Stu
Map Maker
Starting from Friday, April 23rd, Duo Showdown, Siege, Hot Zone will be now available in the Candidates of the Day and Winner of the Day slots
Power League
Added disconnect penalty for matches
Player behavior is tracked through all rounds and penalties can be applied if the player gets disconnected too often during matches
Balance Change
Stu's health got nerfed from 3000 to 2800