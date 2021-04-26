Supercell logo
26 Apr 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars

Maintenance: Map Maker fixes!

Maintenance Notes!

  • April 26th Maintenance:

    • Implementing fixes for the issues with Community map slot events

    • Fixing incorrect sounds for Misfortune Tara, Saloon 8-BIT, and Superstar Stu


  • Map Maker

    • Starting from Friday, April 23rd, Duo Showdown, Siege, Hot Zone will be now available in the Candidates of the Day and Winner of the Day slots


  • Power League

    • Added disconnect penalty for matches

    • Player behavior is tracked through all rounds and penalties can be applied if the player gets disconnected too often during matches


  • Balance Change

    • Stu's health got nerfed from 3000 to 2800