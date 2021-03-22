We’ll be monitoring players who are abusing the matchmaking system in Power League by leaving before the match starts. Depending on how severe the case is, your account might be banned (not only from Power League but from the game itself).



Added after March 24th's maintenance:





Automated Penalty System added to Power League. Leaving a match now might result in progression loss and a ban from the game mode.

Solo mode matchmaking is now stricter and tries to match players closer to their own Rank.

Fixed an issue that prevented Mortis from destroying decorations (bones/candles/vases...) with his main attack.



