Bug fixes and an Optional Update for you all! (The Optional Update has been released for Android already. We'll release it for iOS as soon as possible).



Here's what we are fixing with the maintenance:



- Fixed some issues in Brawl Ball related to the ball being stuck behind the goal.

- Fixed some malfunctions in friendly game rooms

- Fixed Max's second gadget

And with the Optional Update, we fixed:

- Fixed a crash on launch issue on iOS 9 devices

- Fixed a crash issue related to Amber petrol effects

- Fixed an issue that caused missing Amber flame effects in menu screens

- Fixed an issue that displayed the old 8-BIT Star Power icon (leave us alone, extra-life)

- Fixed an issue which prevented game room member status from being displayed correctly

- Fixed an issue that displayed a redundant channel button in BrawlTV

- Improved some Map Maker functionalities



Remember that the Optional Update is not yet out for iOS. We are aiming to release it as soon as possible!