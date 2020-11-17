Optional update now available for iOS and Android. They might not be available in your region yet, if so, try again later or try to refresh your App Store.

Fixed an issue that was resulting in a game crash when resuming Brawl Stars on Android 8 and older operating systems



Fixed a tile alignment issue in Map Maker with 2x2 sized tiles



Fixed a spectating related issue where the spectators were presented with the map approval pop-up after spectating a game where a ‘Submitted’ state map was being played



Fixed King Lou animation issues



Fixed an issue with SCID where the verification code was not accepted when attempting to log into an existing account from the account switcher view

