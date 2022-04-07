WHAT?



Power League (and Club League & friendly Power Matches) are getting two improvements in the future!

1 - Each person will get an individual ban

2 - Suggesting Brawlers to your teammates will be added in the picking phase (this might not make it to the next update, but the one after)



HOW?

Individual blind bans:

- At the start of the banning phase, each person can ban any Brawler they want to.

- You can see what your teammates are currently selecting and once they ban a Brawler, you can’t ban the same one

- Just like now, the individual bans will be blind (meaning the opposing team can’t see what you are banning), so it’s possible that they will ban the very same Brawlers. This means that the minimum number of banned Brawlers is 3 and the maximum is 6

- With this change, Power League now is only available once a player reaches 4,500 Trophies and has at least 12 Brawlers

- If you don’t ban or pick a Brawler, a random one will be selected for you (this is already live)

Suggesting Brawlers:

- During the picking phase, your teammates will be able to suggest Brawlers for you to pick during your picking turn through a new “Suggest” button. The suggestion will be shown on the side of the screen.



You can suggest a Brawler even after you’ve picked yours.

WHY?

We believe individual bans will benefit both the competitive and casual players:

- It will make the matches more versatile once the strongest Brawlers for a specific map or mode are out of the way

- We wanted to add more bans, but we didn’t want to increase the banning phase time, that’s why we’ve decided to give extra bans for each one of the players

- All players having a consistent action might make it clearer and more intuitive for everyone



Suggesting Brawlers is an obvious change we wanted to add for a long time (and also one of the biggest requests for Power League), so not much to talk about! :D

QUICK FAQ:



Why announce it now?

So it doesn't come as a surprise for our competitive players. It’s time to practice!

Why didn’t you announce it before?

We needed to make sure both changes would make it to the next update!

Is that all?

For now, yes! But we do have some more improvements planned down the line! And of course, you are always welcome to drop your suggestions and feedback on our social channels!