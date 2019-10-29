Our newest competitive way to play Brawl! With just three Power Play matches per day, you’ll need to win your games and climb the rankings to achieve glory and Star Points! Power Play will be a 14 day Season, starting on Tuesday 29th!

Unlocked when a player earns their first Star Power, and only Brawlers with a Star Power can participate in Power Plays. A maximum of three matches can be played daily, and the rankings reset each season



Power Play matchmaking is based on your current points in the Power Play Season (not Trophies). 3v3 victory = 30 points



3v3 tie = 15 points



3v3 loss = 5 points



Showdown, Duo Showdown, Lone Star and Takedown points dependent on placement



Epic Win! When you win a 3v3 Power Play match by achieving specific goals, you get 3 extra points! Gem Grab = Win the match before the 15th Gem spawns



Heist/Seige = Win with at least 80% Safe/Base health remaining



Brawl Ball = Win 2-0



Bounty = Win by 10+ stars



Rewards are given at the end of each Season based on your points (how many points you have accumulated during the season).

