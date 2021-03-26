Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy will be updated, effective on April 12th, 2021.

Here is a brief summary of some of the changes:

Terms of Service

- We have reworked our dispute resolution provisions for customers in the United States and Canada, adding an Arbitration Agreement, Class Action Waiver, and Opt-Out provisions.

- We have also made some other changes and clarifications to make the document easier to read and comprehend.

Privacy Policy

-We have provided some clarifications on the information that is collected from you during your use of our games.

Please take some time to peruse these documents (available at supercell.com and in-game under Settings). These important documents govern your relationship with our games, containing beneficial information for anyone who chooses to play.