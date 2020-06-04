Nani is an Epic Brawler and it's now available!
Main Attack: Trigger-Nometry
- Nani shoots 3 light orbs that move at different angles and converge towards aimed targets
Super Ability: Manual Override
- Nani takes control of Peep and can steer him remotely into enemies. It explodes on contact with walls or enemies.
Gadget: Warp Blast
- Nani detonates Peep and teleports to his last location. Charges per match: 3
Star Power #1: Autofocus
- Peep deals up to 2500 extra damage based on his travel distance
Star Power #2 (Not released yet!)