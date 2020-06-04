Nani is an Epic Brawler and it's now available!

Main Attack: Trigger-Nometry

- Nani shoots 3 light orbs that move at different angles and converge towards aimed targets

Super Ability: Manual Override

- Nani takes control of Peep and can steer him remotely into enemies. It explodes on contact with walls or enemies.

Gadget: Warp Blast

- Nani detonates Peep and teleports to his last location. Charges per match: 3

Star Power #1: Autofocus

- Peep deals up to 2500 extra damage based on his travel distance



Star Power #2 (Not released yet!)