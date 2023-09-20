We’re launching a Twitch Drops campaign for the first time ever! Keep reading to learn about the dates, rewards, and how to claim them!
Starts on September 21st - 07:00 UTC
Ends on September 25th - 07:00 UTC
300 Coins - 30 minutes
150 Power Points & 50 Bling - 60 minutes
10 Gems & Brawl Academy Player Icon - 120 minutes
Link your account: First step is to make sure to connect your Supercell ID to your Twitch account on the campaign page on Twitch, or here: https://twitch.supercell.com/
Watch: Literally, just tune in to any streamer playing Brawl Stars during the campaign period! If a streamer has the Drops activated, you'll see a message popping up in the chat as soon as you join their stream.
Claim: After you reach a milestone, go to your Twitch inventory and claim the rewards! They will show up on your game a few minutes after claiming them on Twitch. You can also track each of your rewards’ progress here: https://www.twitch.tv/drops/inventory
Rewards will expire a few weeks after the campaign is over, so don’t forget to claim them!