Link your account: First step is to make sure to connect your Supercell ID to your Twitch account on the campaign page on Twitch, or here: https://twitch.supercell.com/

Watch: Literally, just tune in to any streamer playing Brawl Stars during the campaign period! If a streamer has the Drops activated, you'll see a message popping up in the chat as soon as you join their stream.