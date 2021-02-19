Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
19 Feb 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars
Nani's and Rosa's 2nd Gadgets!
12 Feb 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars
Mr.P and Poco's Gadgets
8 Feb 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars
Balance Changes
5 Feb 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars
Tara's and Tick's 2nd Gadget!
27 Jan 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars
The Starr Force Update
21 Jan 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars
Brawl Stars Championship 2021
Previous
13
14
15
16
17
Next